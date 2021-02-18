Welcome Mat: Collection inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright's Usonian designs

Furniture line inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright's Usonian designs

For Frank Lloyd Wright fans who'd love to have a chair or small table inspired by his iconic designs, modern home decor retailer Inside Weather has an entire capsule collection inspired by America's most famous architect. The Usonia Collection was created in partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and involved exploring product archives and records of architectural design at Wright’s Desert Laboratory in Arizona, called Taliesin West. The collection includes chairs, ottomans and side tables. Pictured is the Arcadia Lounge Chair and Spring Ottoman. Wright's Usonian designs -- there are several of his Usonian homes in Michigan -- supported his vision that good design should shared with the masses through modern, affordable home and furniture pieces. To see the Usonia Collection, click here.

Magnolia Network to debut this summer

Mark your calendars, Chip and Joanna Gaines fans: the new Magnolia Network will make its big debut on July 15. The new network spearheaded by the beloved couple was supposed to debut last year but that date was pushed back. The network will be home to a range of home and garden-related content including Joanna's "Magnolia Table" and "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home." Once the network debuts, all of Magnolia's content will be available through the Discovery+ streaming service or the Magnolia app. The cable channel, unfortunately, won't debut until January of 2022, according to Magnolia's website. To learn more, go to p.magnolia.com/network.

Posters capture Inauguration Day poem magic

If you got goosebumps listening to National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman's poem on Inauguration Day, several retailers are now making posters with her inspiring words. On Etsy.com, the online marketplace for independent artisans, several posters feature the final lines of Gorman's poem, "For there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it." Prices vary depending on the size and retailer. Go to etsy.com and search "Amanda Gorman." Products also are available at redbubble.com.

Pandemic influences paint color choices at home

Has the pandemic influenced paint color choices at home? According to a new survey by Fixr.com, an online marketplace for services, the answer is a big yes. Fixr's 2021 Paint & Color Trends Report found 81% of industry experts agree that quarantining and staying at home -- juggling virtual schooling and working from home -- has strongly affected homeowners’ color choices. Earthy and warmer neutral tones are replacing gray as the most popular shade, say 54% of design experts. White is the No. 1 choice for the exterior but blue is a top choice inside. The report was based on a survey 68 experts in interior design.