Welcome Mat: Ideas for pet-friendly houseplants

Ideas for pet-friendly plants

Houseplants are hugely popular these days but you'll have to do some research before purchasing certain ones if you have pets. In last week's Homestyle cover story, we outlined some great plants to start with for the plant-challenged but many of them -- pothos, ZZ plant, sansevieria and peace lily -- are toxic to pets. Here are some other ideas that are safe for cats and dogs, says Kelly Green, owner of the Southern Green inside Tootie &Tallulah's in Berkley:

Bird's Nest Ferns: Green says most ferns are a great option.

Calathea: They're sometimes finicky but a really great houseplant with beautiful leaves, says Green.

Chinese Money Plant: Also called Pass It On Plant, it's named for the babies that grow around the base of the original plant over time, said Green.

Spider plant: A plant widely considered one of the easiest to grow.

African Violet: Small houseplants that produce clusters of white, blue, or purple flowers over fuzzy leaves.

Areca Palm or Parlor Palm: A popular houseplant that grows in shaded light.

Reclaimed wood retailer now in design center’s Resource Center

Reclaimed Michigan of Waterford Township specializes in barn wood, custom furniture, signs, salvage and vintage finds. Along with its 14,000 square foot warehouse in Waterford, it also now has a presence in the Resource Center at the Michigan Design Center in Troy. “The design center has a small sample of what we do,” said co-owner Bill McDonald. “There are some finished mantel beams, barn doors and wall samples. We work with a lot of DIYers, home builders and designers.” Pictured are doors made from a Cass City barn. The design center is at 1700 Stutz Drive in Troy. Contact Reclaimed Michigan, 1179 Sylvertis Suite B in Waterford Township, at (248) 509-9595 or reclaimedmi.com.

IKEA unveils new 'Escape the Clutter' tool on Snapchat

IKEA unveiled a new virutal tool this week that doesn't just let you see storage solutions but tests your ability to straighten up hypothetical clutter. On Monday, the popular retailer debuted an "Escape the Clutter" augmented reality escape room on Snapchat. And it puts your organization skills to work. The only way to escape is by matching the correct IKEA storage solutions to the corresponding piles of clutter. ”With many people spending more time at home during the pandemic, especially during the winter months, we know the home can be overwhelming and become cluttered and messy,” says Paul Anderson, IKEA U.S. Home Furnishing and Retail Design Leader, in a press release. ”We wanted to create a fun experience that also inspires people to escape the clutter and take charge of their homes’, no matter what the project is, big or small.” Escape the Clutter is available through March. Go to IKEA-USA.com/clutterfree.

Variety of Tiffany lamps part of new Henry Ford exhibit

Tiffany lamp fans will be over the moon at The Henry Ford's new exhibit which debuts this weekend, featuring dozens of these classic lamps, vases and other objects from Chicago’s distinguished Richard H. Driehaus Collection. "Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus" will feature more than 60 pieces in a range of styles, spanning over 30 years of Tiffany’s career. Tiffany was considered one of the nation's most renowned artists and worked in nearly all the media available to artists and designers in the late 19th and early 20th centuries -- glass, ceramic, metalwork, jewelry, and painting. The display, which opens to Henry Ford members Friday and to the general public on Saturday, will be in the General Motors Gallery at Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. It runs through April 25. Go to www.thehenryford.org.

Bags benefit local dog rescue group

Attention, dog lovers. Regina Andrew Detroit, a lighting and home decor firm headquartered in Metro Detroit, is developing its annual dog bag to benefit Last Day Dog Rescue and needs the public's help in picking this year's featured dog. On Regina Andrew's Instagram page are this year's six finalists. Owners Carla Regina and James Andrew (keep an eye out in Homestyle for more about Regina Andrew) are asking the public to simply comment on the post with their favorite pooch. Voting ends at noon Sunday. A previous bag featured Jenny, "The Wonder Dog," an English pointer. Bags are $30 and available here.