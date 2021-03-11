Welcome Mat: Gardner-White debuts Detroit Furniture Collection

Gardner-White's new Detroit Furniture Collection is made in U.S.

Gardner-White is taking a page out of the former Art Van Furniture's playbook. The Detroit retailer has introduced a Detroit Furniture Collection, made exclusively for Gardner-White, that includes the Marisol sectional and accent chair and few other pieces. Each piece is made in the United States and "handcrafted with superior quality," according to the retailer's website. Prices range from $679 for the Marisol Accent Chair to $2,399.99 for the Marisol section. Go to gardner-white.com/brands/detroit-furniture-collection.

Check out latest deck trends, materials at On Deck Saturday

Homeowners contemplating redoing or building a new deck when the weather warms up may want to check out Dillman & Upton's next On Deck Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. this weekend at its showroom in downtown Rochester. Deck professionals will be on hand to answer questions and customers will be able to check out displays featuring low-maintenance materials, railing systems, lighting and decorative hardware. Outdoor kitchens are especially hot these days and Dillman & Upton has an outdoor kitchen display built with 100% weatherproof cabinetry, panels and trim. COVID protocols will be in place and customers should call or email to schedule a one-on-one appointment with a preferred deck builder. Call (248) 651-9411 or visit dillmanupton.com.

Home decor shop in Northville moves to new location

Pear-Aphernalia, a fun home decor shop in downtown Northville, has a new location. It's still on Main Street at 111 East Main St. but just west of its previous location. Pear-Aphernalia, which held a grand opening last month, sells traditional home decor and accents, along with custom floral arrangements. It also sells Sid Dickens Memory Blocks, which are custom plaques. It's open 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call (248) 596-1430.

Justina Blakeney's new book a must read for Jungalow fans

If more is more is your design motto, then get ready for designer Justina Blakeney's new book. Pre-orders are available now for "Jungalow: Decorate Wild" (Abrams) which officially comes out April 6. Blakeney is known for her bold use of patterns and textures (if you haven't checked out her Instagram, do it now) and her new book dishes advice on how to make bold choices with color and pattern, take cues from nature, authentically glean inspiration from your heritage and travels and how to ditch the rules.

Detroit-based plant retailer is focused on wellness

Detroit-based Plant Economy is more than an online plant retailer. It's a company trying to encourage wellness while also shining a spotlight on Black plant lovers, artists, florists, botanists, designers and creators. The company sells a range of planters and plant collections, along with apparel and accessories. Pictured is one of its Ceramic " Talk Growth to Me" planters which comes in various sizes. Go to planteconomy.co.