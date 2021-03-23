Free electric Gest carts come to downtown Detroit

A new mode of transportation is coming to downtown Detroit next month, and it’s free.

Starting April 1, the day of the Detroit Tigers’ Home Opener, visitors and residents in downtown Detroit can hop in an electric Gest golf cart and take a ride to a destination in the downtown, Corktown, Midtown or Eastern Market areas. The use of a Gest cart is free courtesy of advertisers.

The carts, which travel at about 25 mph, can be sent for with a mobile app similar to the Uber or Lyft apps. They’ll be prevalent around concentrated areas related to sports and entertainment. There will be two weather-proof carts to start, with plans to expand and hire more drivers.

Gest – which stands for Green Easy Safe Transportation – has already launched in Cincinnati and Chicago. Locally it’s licensed by husband-and-wife team, native Detroiters Damon and Kaia Dickens.

“Even with all of the growth in entertainment options in the city, the option to get around for free just didn’t exist,” Damon Dickens said in a media alert about the Detroit launch. “We wanted to solve that problem while at the same time giving small and large business sponsors a way to have their brand more visible. Through Gest Carts, we are turning our dream into a reality.”

Gest Carts will run in downtown Detroit from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on April 1. Afterwards, hours will be from 5-11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Visit gestcarts.com to learn more about employment, rentals and service.

