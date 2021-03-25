Welcome Mat: Michigan Design Center welcomes new showroom, expands two others

Michigan Design Center welcomes new showroom, expands two others

Change is afoot at the Michigan Design Center in Troy. The furniture and home decor center has a new showroom, the Gallery of Luxury, featuring furnishings from several luxury European manufacturers, including Cattelan, MaxDivani, Bonaldo, Miniforms, Pianca, Glas Italia, Fiam, and more. Opened by industry veteran Marsela Gjoni in Suite 33, she also plans to feature a rotating mix of art from local artists. A grand opening is planned for 3-6 p.m. May 5. “We offer our clients pieces that go beyond trends and fashion,” said Gjoni in a press release. “Whether your home is transitional, minimalist, or contemporary, any space will be elevated by the addition of these extraordinary pieces." Two other showrooms, Cercan Tile and Pindler, meanwhile, also have recently expanded. The design center is at 1700 Stutz Drive in Troy. Some showrooms are open only to trade professionals. Go to michigandesign.com/showrooms to contact individual showrooms.

Bed Bath & Beyond unveils new Nestwell brand

March is Sleep Awareness Month and a new survey by Bed Bath and Beyond found that people four out of five people who changed their bedding during the pandemic tended to feel not just happier but calmer. Now, Bed Bath & Beyond has unveiled a new textile line, Nestwell, to help maximize bedding happiness. The line includes sheet sets, pillows, blankets, mattress protectors, towels, comforters, quilts and shower curtains. Thread counts for the sheet sets range from 180-625 and are made from organic cotton, Pima and Egyptian. Prices range from $30-120 for sheets and $80-220 for comforters. Go to bedbathandbeyond.com/store/our-brands/nestwell.

Win a copy of Corey Damen Jenkins' 'Design Remix'

If traditional design with a twist is your thing, then you definitely need a copy of Birmingham designer Corey Damen Jenkins' new book. One lucky reader will win "Design Remix: A New Spin on Traditional Rooms" (Rizzoli). To enter, go to Homestyle's Instragram account, tdn_homestyle, follow us and leave a comment explaining why you deserve a copy of Jenkins' new book, which just hit shelves Tuesday. The deadline to enter is noon April 2.

Floyd celebrates seventh anniversary with original product, the Floyd Leg

Seven years after Floyd, a Detroit-based furniture maker, made a splash with the Floyd Leg -- a steel leg that clamps to nearly any surface to create a table, desk or other furniture -- the company celebrated its seventh anniversary this week with a special anniversary version of its first product. This week, Floyd began selling a limited amount of the Floyd Leg in the original prototype blue (see image), along with its core black and white sets. The blue legs were so popular they sold out in three minutes. Floyd is still selling its original black and white Floyd legs. Each leg is made from U.S. steel and is sold in a set of four. It's $179 per set. Founded by Kyle Hoff and Alex O'Dell, Floyd is committed to sustainability and wants to reduce the disposable nature of furniture. Go to floydhome.com/products/the-floyd-leg-16.