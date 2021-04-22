Welcome Mat: Meadow Brook Hall adds new tour to spring lineup

Meadow Brook Hall debuts new guided tour

Just in time for spring, Meadow Brook Hall in Rochester is launching a new guided tour. Starting Saturday, the National Historic Landmark will offer a Great Estate & Gardens Tour that will show guests the grounds and architecture of Matilda Dodge Wilson and her second husband Alfred's home. The tour will join two others -- a self-guided tour and a Behind-the-Scenes Guided Tour, which returns Saturday. “Our three tour options will provide something for everyone, whether you prefer to peruse the estate at your own pace, learn more about the hidden areas of the Hall or enjoy a stroll through our incredible gardens," said Shannon O’Berski, Meadow Brook's director of external relations, in a press release. Meadow Brook's two playhouses, Knole Cottage and Danny's Cabin, will also be open on Saturday. The new tour will be offered at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission prices vary based on the tour and day of the week. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Go to meadowbrookhall.org/tickets.

Glaze your own tile at Pewabic Pottery

Detroit's historic Pewabic Pottery is offering outdoor workshops throughout the summer that'll let you try your hand at glazing your own tile. Participants will be able to choose one of three designs and learn how to glaze in the same way as Pewabic's fabrication team. Once fired, tiles will be ready for pickup at a later date. The one-hour workshops, which are only open to those 18 and older, are $45 per person. Space is limited; several workshops, which are held in Pewabic's courtyard, are already sold out. Masks are required. Go to https://www.pewabic.org/collections/tile-glazing-workshops.

Trisha Yearwood debuts new tabletop line with Williams Sonoma

Country star Trisha Yearwood is already known for her Southern cooking on her Food Network show, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen." Now she has a new dinner collection with Williams Sonoma. Made of embossed stoneware, the Gwendolyn Dinnerware Collection includes salad plates, dinner plates, chargers and bowls. The collection was inspired by Yearwood's mom, Gwendolyn, a teacher who moonlighted as a wedding planner and cake decorator. Gwendolyn sketched intricate icing designs for the cakes she created. After her death, Trisha and her sister found their mother's drawings. Prices range from $14.95 to $67.95 for a set of four dinner plates.

Detroit landscape architect creates new platform to help with exterior renovations

Curious about what your house would look like if you painted it a different color? Wish you could try several different hues to see what works best? Dzinly is a new Detroit-based design platform that pairs design professionals with homeowners to help them find the right colors, materials, accents and architectural changes to boost their home's curb appeal. Founded by Detroit area landscape architect Matt Mosher, Dzinly allows users to upload a photo of their home and then design professionals to suggest recommendations for a home’s exterior. A personal design coordinator narrows down the options and presents the best three options. Design packages range from $99 for a classic design package and then up to $199 for premium packages. Monthly professional memberships also are available. Go to https://dzinly.com/.

Recycle plastic bags at Kroger, Meijer, Fresh Thyme

Earth Day was Thursday and for those who want to do keep doing their part, Trex is partnering with 32,000 stores across the country as part of its NexTrex campaign to collect and recycle a variety of plastic bags. In Michigan, Fresh Thyme, Kohl's, Kroger and Meijer will have collection containers in place. Common household items that can be recycled include: