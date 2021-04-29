Welcome Mat: Donate old bikes to Oakland Sheriff's 'Re-CYCLE' program

Donate old bikes to Re-CYCLE program on May 8

Are you knee-deep in spring cleaning or organizing your garage? If you have some bicycles you want to pass on, Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard and the Dan Gutfreund Realty Group will take them. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 8, bikes will be accepted for the sheriff department's Re-CYCLE for Kids program that refurbishes old bikes and donates them to kids in need. Established in 2006, the program has donated thousands of bikes during the years. Bikes will accepted at several locations: downtown Birmingham at Woodward Avenue and South Old Woodward across from Sherwin-Williams Paint Store; Lot P3 corner of Walton and Squirrel Road in Auburn Hills of Oakland University's campus in Auburn Hills. For the first 50 bikes collected on May 8, Gutfreund will donate 50 new bikes for children in need. Bikes may also be dropped off at any of the sheriff department's 12 substations or at 1-800-Self-Storage.com locations in Troy and Oak Park. To learn more about the Re-CYCLE program, call (248) 858-1947 or visit here.

Northville gallery shop hosts pop-up, benefit for mental health initiatives

Northville's Dancing Eye Gallery is hosting a special pop-up event from 5-7 p.m. Friday featuring its latest product line, For the Good, and a portion of the evening's proceeds will go toward local mental health initiatives. The Dancing Eye Gallery, 101 N. Center Street, opened in 1995 and offers a wide variety of handmade tile, home decor, jewelry, greeting cards and unique gifts. For the Good is created by local couple Ashley and Jordan Surma, who also have a For the Good podcast.

New 'Queer Eye' collection available at Walmart

If you love "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," good news: The fab five now have a furniture collection at Walmart. It includes accent chairs, bed frame, dressers and some outdoor pieces. Pictured is the Queer Eye Caden Resin Geo Dining Chair, which can be used indoors or outdoors. It's $135.99 for two chairs and features a lattice motif. To see the entire collection, go to walmart.com/m/queer-eye-collection.

Birmingham interior design creates portrait collection

He just published his first book, but now Birmingham interior designer Corey Damen Jenkins is spreading out even more, this time with a new art collection with Leftbank Art. The collection, called "Mouths Wide Open," features a series of lead and ink prints, all drawn by Jenkins. It will debut at the High Point Market in June. Jenkins said he's always been inspired by human emotions and how they're expressed, but he especially missed seeing people's faces when the pandemic hit. "Inspired by this sudden absence of human interaction and visual communication, I began drawing a series of 24 portraits celebrating various facial expressions by hand," said Jenkins. The portraits feature all different ages, races and ethnicities. They'll be available in black or white or a "pop art" version. Go to https://www.leftbankart.com/.

Detroit-based bedding line focuses on cotton alternatives

Detroit-based Pure Prana Brand -- prana means "breath" in Sanskrit -- is offering alternatives to cotton sheets that are better for you and the planet. Their latest bedding collection features bamboo sheet sets and comforters, which are 100% recyclable and biodegradable. According to the company, bamboo fibers are different from cotton in that they "contract and expand to cool or retain body heat helping you reach your optimal sleep state," according to the brand. Prices start $79. Go to https://www.thepurepranabrand.com/.