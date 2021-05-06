True blue: soothing, classic blue hues bring serenity to your home

Move over, gray. There's a new neutral that's classic, soothing and here to stay: blue.

Blue can brings a sense of sophistication and serenity to our homes. And it works in nearly any space, from the master bedroom to the kitchen.

And studies have shown that blue has long been a preferred color and can even boost productivity. A 2018 study of university residence halls each painted one of six colors found that blue was the No. 1 choice, followed by green, violet, orange, yellow, and red.

Blue "is the color that is most requested of us," said Kathleen McGovern of Kathleen McGovern Studio of Interior Design in Grosse Pointe Park.

Laura Zender, the principal designer of Laura Zender Design, calls blue a "classic color, always high in demand and a universal favorite."

"It is not a color I would consider trendy," said Zender. "It tends to be a calming color which I think people are always drawn to in their homes. It lends itself to soothing and relaxing environments."

One popular blue hue is Aegean Teal, Benjamin Moore's 2021 Color of the Year. During such an uncertain time when people crave stability in their lives, the retailer said blue has a "grounding quality."

It offers a "welcoming, lived-in quality that celebrates the connections and real moments that take place within the home," said Andrea Magno, Benjamin Moore Director of Color Marketing & Development.

Here find several ways to use blue that will create just the kind of serene atmosphere we all need.

A Lake Home kitchen

Dawn Jacobs, the principal interior designer with Artichoke Interiors in Holly, incorporated blue hues in several rooms of a house she worked on on Half Moon Lake in Gregory, Michigan, about an hour west of Detroit.

She created an all-white kitchen but gave it a pop of blue with a navy blue La Cornue French range. And in a guest bedroom in the boathouse, she used Sherwin-Williams’ Sporty Blue. The sitting area with the turret in the master bedroom and is painted Sherwin-Williams' Dockside Blue.

For homes on the water, blue is even more timeless, she said.

“There is long staying power for the color blue in lake homes,” said Jacobs.

A study

Zender of Laura Zender Interior Design recently worked on a study in Ann Arbor that used two blue hues to create a calm sophistication.

The shelves were painted Sherwin-Williams' Naval to go with a graphic grasscloth wall covering by Lindsay Cowles applied to the back.

"We found a beautiful blue wool rug online from Chairish and accented the ceiling to match in Sherwin-Williams' Resolute Blue," said Zender. "The space was designed for the man of the house and he requested something a bit dark and moody, a place he might be able to call his own."

Tea Room

Dan Davis of Dan Davis Design used blue to bring to life a tea room in Birmingham. The homeowner, who is from Wales, specifically requested blue and wanted to showcase her antiques, including china, teacups, tea sets, and a few display cases.

“She wanted cobalt blue in the house, especially in the tea room,” said Davis.

After a long search, Davis and his team found just the right chesterfield sofa at Scott Shuptrines. Opposite the sofa are two antique armchairs, both reupholstered to mesh the rest of the decor.

“We mixed the blues from her family’s china with the cobalt colors – cobalt, royal blue and soft light blues,” said Davis.

'No questions asked' kitchen

Designer Lois Haron used three different shades of blue to create a bold kitchen for a client in West Bloomfield.

Sherwin-Williams’ Hyper Blue, a hue Haron calls “a very no questions asked statement,” is the main color, used on both the kitchen cabinets and antique armoire that was repainted. The contrast color in the armoire is Sherwin-Williams’ Resolute Blue. And some walls are also painted Sherwin-Williams’ Atmospheric Blue.

“I chose the shimmering blue accent tile to pick up many shades of blue against the white backsplash,” said Haron. “The contrast walls are (Sherwin-Williams) Atmospheric Blue with a white ceiling to soften the total look. It makes a wonderful statement together.”

Now, her client’s kitchen looks bigger, Haron said.

“It makes me smile,” she said. “I felt that when he entertains in the kitchen, people will stand around and smile too.”

Dining rooms

In the same home where Zender and her team worked magic on the study with blue, they also used blue in the dining room.

The walls are painted Sherwin-Williams Inky Blue. A hutch left behind by the previous owners was painted white to contrast with the walls.

The charms, meanwhile, are upholstered with a modern Zak Fox linen print for their arm chairs to bring the colors together.

"The space has a casual and youthful vibe in an otherwise very traditional space, and the blue color we chose is instrumental in making the room feel fresh and new," said Zender.

A moody parlor

To create a glamorous parlor for a Birmingham homeowner who wanted it to mimic a New York brownstone, McGovern of Kathleen McGovern Studio of Interior Design in Grosse Pointe Park went all in with a deep blue from Benjamin Moore called Dark Royal.

“We painted the walls, trim and fireplace mantel in this single very saturated color and never looked back on the decision,” said McGovern.

Pewabic tiles covers the fireplace hearth and then McGovern brought in some analogous colors of blues and greens. The colors pay homage to a piece of mixed media art by a local artist above the sofa called “Tutu” in tribute to the couple who raised a family of young ballerinas, McGovern said.

“The room is mysterious and sexy, yet strong and dignified,” she said.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

Tips for using blue

A blue sofa: When way to use blue is with a blue sofa and then building your decor around that. Barbi Stalburg of Stalburg Design in Birmingham said she’s seen an increase in demand for royal blue sofas and sectionals “where the rest of the space is built around that primary piece of furniture.” “By adding in metals and pillows in lighter shades, the blue really stands as a grounding element in the overall design,” said Stalburg.

Blue impact: If you go bold with one blue element, consider keeping the rest clean and classic, said Stalburg. “We recently installed an entire kitchen of blue cabinetry with dark walnut accents and white Calcutta Porcelain,” she said. “The cabinets play beautifully off the countertop and slab backsplash, and by using a white drywall hood the space doesn’t feel heavy or looming.”

Complementary colors: Blue works with nearly any color, says Laura Zender of Laura Zender Design in Ann Arbor. That includes oranges and reds, but cooler hues too, said Zender. “Colors that are so prevalent in nature (like our big blue sky) tend to blend well with almost anything and often can come off as quite neutral,” she said.