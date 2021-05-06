Welcome Mat: Detroit welcomes first independently owned Benjamin Moore retailer

Detroit's first Benjamin Moore retailer opens

Detroit's first independently owned Benjamin Moore retailer celebrated its grand opening in the city's Milwaukee Junction neighborhood Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Color Bloc is owned by husband and wife duo Nicholas and Nicole Piach, who also own Banner Sign Co. and Digital Print Specialties. Piach said the idea for the store came from a Midtown Detroit survey done three years ago that asked residents what they most wanted in the area and a paint store was on the list. Ever since the store installed its sign a few weeks ago, "people have just been dropping in, saying 'Oh my God, a local paint store!'" said Nicole Piach. Eventually, Piac said they hope to offer community classes as well. The Color Bloc, 6538 Russell, carries Benjamin Moore's full line and also some paint supplies and other tools. It's open seven days a week with early hours for contractors. Call (313) 484-8367.

Nora Modern hosts inaugural student art show, offers Mother's Day goods

Looking for something unique for Mom this Mother's Day? Nora Modern in Detroit offers a variety of sleek housewares and other gifts. It will also be hosting a student art show that opens Friday and some of those goods will be available for purchase. The show, which runs through May 20, will feature the work of undergraduate and graduate art students from the College for Creative Studies, Cranbrook, Lawrence Technological Institute, University of Michigan and Wayne State University. "Students missed important opportunities to showcase their work last year because of the pandemic,” said Liz Boone, co-owner of Nora. “We decided to create an exhibition to give them another platform to shine and decided to make it an annual event,” she said. Pictured is a textile by University of Michigan student Maggie Wiebe. And if you're just looking for pretty flowers for Mom, Nora will also have Flowers for Dreams bouquets available on Saturday and Sunday. The student exhibit, which is free and open to the public, will be held at Nora's Auburn Building Event Space, 4240 Cass Ave., Unit 109 in Detroit.

Olive's Bloombox opens satellite location in Berkley

Olive's Bloombox, an adorable plant retailer in Ferndale, has set up shop in Tootie and Tallulah's in Berkley. Olive's will offer plants, florals and more. "We refer to that shop as our satellite shop 'Bloombox Berkley,'" said owner Laurie Bolach. "We will feature all sizes of our fabulous indoor plants, tropicals, air plants and succulents, along with a great variety of unique vessels and garden elements to create your perfect outdoor entertaining space." Olive's replaces Southern Green after owner Kelly Green retired earlier this year and moved to Florida. Tootie and Tallulah's is at 2600 Twelve Mile Road in Berkley. It's open Monday through Saturday. Call (248) 850-7637.

Cranbrook House & Gardens' Spring Plant Sale returns

The 49th annual Cranbrook House & Gardens Spring Plant Sale begins next week with both perennials, herbs and tropical plants. An online portion will also be available for native plant sales. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22 and 23, customers will be able to purchase perennials potted by the auxiliary's volunteers, tropical plants grown in the Conservatory Greenhouse and herbs selected by the Herb Society of America Southern Michigan Unit. For those who purchase native plants -- they go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. -- they'll be available for curbside pickup May 14 through Sunday. Go to https://housegardens.cranbrook.edu/events/spring-plant-sale.