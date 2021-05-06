What's ahead for Detroit area home, garden tours in 2021

The year ahead will be a mixed bag for popular home and garden tours in southeast Michigan with several home tours canceled or postponed but garden tours moving forward.

The Corktown Historical Society isn't holding its annual Neighborhood Tour in June because locations would've had to be secured by early this year, said Blake Almstead, a tour organizer.

Indian Village, meanwhile, has pushed its popular summer tour -- which was canceled last year as were nearly every home and garden tour -- until September as has Pleasant Ridge.

But several garden tours will be held this year. The Franklin Garden Walk returns June 9 and the Rochester Garden Walk will be held June 17. Keep reading Homestyle for more details.

