Restaurants cater to large crowds for Mother's Day

Mom Dianna Helka has been a caretaker for her own mother, who was recently diagnosed with dementia, for months.

So to treat her mother to a special day, Helka's daughter made reservations weeks in advance for Mother's Day brunch Sunday at Hudson Café on Woodward in downtown Detroit.

"It's all meaningful because time goes by so fast and I obviously don't have the same mother that I used to, so I cherish the time that I do have," said Helka, 55, of Taylor as she brunched with her daughter, Devon Lambert. "It's nice being out and experiencing whatever our new normal is."

Mother's Day in downtown Detroit saw long lines outside of restaurants, reservations booked up for the whole day and tables filled with brunch offerings as at least 54% of Michigan residents have received at least one vaccination to combat the pandemic and cases trend downward.

Mother’s Day weekend is a busy one for restaurants, especially those with patios, brunch offerings and enough space for the whole family. Businesses are still under a 50% capacity restriction for indoor dining, but many promoted special Mother’s Day menus, carryout feasts and take-and-bake packages so moms could get the royal treatment.

"People want to get out of the house. People have been stuck in the house for the past year," said Hudson Cafe manager Courtney Bogorad. "Plus a lot of them haven't seen their parents; a lot of them haven't seen their mothers."

Waiters carried Oreo pancakes through Hudson Cafe for brunchers who were socially distanced. The restaurant had been booked for Mother's Day three weeks prior.

Outside of the building, diners ate in zipped-up tents as rain fell.

"It is important to just spend time together outside of everything else," said Ramisse Manigault, 29, who spent Mother's Day morning with her mom and sister at the cafe.

At the Dime Store restaurant on Grisworld Street, a line stretched out of the door starting at 8 a.m. The restaurant, which takes walk-ins instead of reservations, had an hour and a half wait by 8:20 a.m. By 10 a.m. the wait to eat at Dime Store was at three hours.

Dime Store's owner said Sunday's wait was the longest the restaurant had logged in years. More than 100 people were on the wait list on Mother's Day. Carry-out orders ended mid-morning and the managers ended up in the kitchen to help meet the demand.

"It's great for us, it's great for the business, it's great for everything we've been working towards, which is getting back to some sort of normal," said Bogorad.

Ebony Lancaster and Milton Scott traveled from Columbus, Ohio, to celebrate Mother's Day and Scott's birthday, but Lancaster said the couple left the Dime Store because of the long wait.

"We've been looking online, probably looked at over 10 places and we couldn't even get reservations ... it's really irritating," said Lancaster. "We don't have that problem in Ohio."

Longstanding Italian restaurant Mario’s in Detroit didn't do a buffet this year. Instead, they had a plated brunch with a fixed price of $40 per adult.

In Frankenmuth, the Bavarian Inn hosted one of the few buffet options, but the scrambled eggs, waffles, smoked pork loin, chicken, craved prime rib, salads and other dishes were placed put on plates by employees behind Plexiglass instead of the diners helping themselves. The buffet ran $31.99 for adults, and the Bavarian Inn had a variety of family meals and single dinners available for carryout.

"We haven't been able to do much, so it's good to be able to go somewhere," said Mateo Gardner, 13, of Detroit, who went out to brunch with his brother and mother. "I think last year I might have actually not gotten her a card, so I made sure to do it this year."