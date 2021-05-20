Tickets on sale at noon Friday for 'A Taste of Summer' Dish and Design

Ready to finally entertain but scratching your head for fun recipe, cocktail and decorating ideas? Homestyle can help!

Our next virtual Dish and Design is planned for 6:30 p.m. June 9 and the theme is a "A Taste of Summer." And tickets are free to attend.

The virtual event will include food and cocktail demonstrations from M. Cantina, a popular Dearborn Latin restaurant; decorating ideas from Gardenviews in Northville; and tips for refreshing your patio and backyard from Great Lakes Landscape Design.

Design writer Maureen Feighan will be the moderator.

"A Taste of Summer" is free but tickets, which go on sale at noon Friday, are required.

Go to detroitnews.com/dishsummer.