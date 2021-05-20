Welcome Mat: Indian Village home tour canceled for 2021, Boston-Edison concert series returns

Indian Village summer home tour canceled for 2021

A popular Detroit home tour in one of the city's most beloved neighborhoods has been canceled for the second year in a row amid COVID-19. Indian Village, known for its popular summer tour that often draws thousands, had planned to move the tour to the fall but earlier this month decided to cancel it altogether "to be cautious," said a tour representative. Corktown has already canceled its tour and Huntington Woods doesn't have a date set for 2021. Garden tours, however, are moving forward this summer.

Historic Boston-Edison concert series returns June 12

Home tours may be on hold but COVID can't stop one fun tradition in the Historic Boston-Edison district: its Sounds of Music house concert series. It returns with the first concert of the season at 2 p.m. June 12, a classical concert featuring Eliot Heaton on violin and Nathaniel Pierce on cello. It will be held at a historic home in Boston-Edison, the address of which won't revealed be until after patrons purchase tickets. Other performances will be held July 24 and Aug. 14. Each concert is one hour and some COVID protocols will be in place. Masks will be required and seats will be socially distanced. Bathrooms won't be available. Tickets are $25 and a limited number will be available. They must be purchased in advance. Go to historicbostonedison.org/house-concert-series.

Survey: Homeowners more interested in updating outdoor space than pre-COVID

Fifteen months into COVID-19, more homeowners -- 82% in fact -- are more interested in updating their outdoor living space than they were prior to the pandemic, a new survey finds. The 2021 Outdoor Living Report by Brown Jordan Kitchens in partnership with Harris Polls surveyed 2,011 adults across the U.S. — 1,367 of which were homeowners. The survey, released earlier this spring, found that 65% of American homeowners, aged 35-44, list a full outdoor kitchen as very important if they were designing an outdoor space. The survey also found 83% of homeowners reported lounging or seating is an important feature for their outdoor space and more than 66% said a fire pit was important. To see the report, go to brownjordanoutdoorkitchens.com/outdoor-living-report.

Learn how to embroider with kits, workshops

Macrame had its moment. Now it's embroidery's time to shine. Post, a home decor shop and art studio space on Detroit's east side, offers embroidery kits along with entry level embroidery classes. The kits include materials and detailed instructions. The workshops, several of which are available in late May, teach basic embroidery stitches and techniques. Each class is $55 per person; space is limited. Go to https://www.mutualadoration.com/pages/post-detroit and click on "Workshops and More."