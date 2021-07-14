Friendly walk helps raise funds for special needs community

Registration is open now for the annual Walk4Friendship, a one-mile family stroll that aims to raise funds for Friendship Circle, a nonprofit that supports individuals with special needs and their families.

The 16th annual walk is Aug. 29 at the Friendship Circle’s West Bloomfield Campus. With a theme of “You Belong,” the event begins with an opening ceremony, followed by the walk and a celebration with food and entertainment.

The nonprofit assists 3,000 people in the special needs community by offering recreational, social, educational and vocational programming.

“Inclusion and community support is a crucial piece of our mission to nurture and provide friendship to all people, regardless of their abilities,” said Friendship Circle Co-Founder Bassie Shemtov in a media release about this year’s walk. “After a difficult year and a half – which included a heightened awareness of the need to accept and respect people of all backgrounds, ethnicities and abilities – we could not be happier to safely welcome the community to join us in supporting and celebrating each unique individual who is a part of our Friendship Circle family.”

Opening ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 29 at 6892 W. Maple in West Bloomfield Township. Registration is open now at walk4friendship.com. Visit friendshipcircle.org for more information.

