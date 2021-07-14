LIFE

Friendly walk helps raise funds for special needs community

Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
View Comments

Registration is open now for the annual Walk4Friendship, a one-mile family stroll that aims to raise funds for Friendship Circle, a nonprofit that supports individuals with special needs and their families. 

The 16th annual walk is Aug. 29 at the Friendship Circle’s West Bloomfield Campus. With a theme of “You Belong,” the event begins with an opening ceremony, followed by the walk and a celebration with food and entertainment. 

The 16th annual Walk4Friendship

The nonprofit assists 3,000 people in the special needs community by offering recreational, social, educational and vocational programming. 

“Inclusion and community support is a crucial piece of our mission to nurture and provide friendship to all people, regardless of their abilities,” said Friendship Circle Co-Founder Bassie Shemtov in a media release about this year’s walk. “After a difficult year and a half – which included a heightened awareness of the need to accept and respect people of all backgrounds, ethnicities and abilities – we could not be happier to safely welcome the community to join us in supporting and celebrating each unique individual who is a part of our Friendship Circle family.” 

Opening ceremony begins at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 29 at 6892 W. Maple in West Bloomfield Township. Registration is open now at walk4friendship.com. Visit friendshipcircle.org for more information. 

For subscribers:New owners for Dakota Bread mean a place to fit in, rising sales

Video:Friendship Circle helps those with special needs

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens

View Comments