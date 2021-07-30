Sunshine Mills recalls potentially poisonous dog food

Sunshine Mills Inc. has recalled some of its pet foods after elevated levels of aflatoxin were detected.

The voluntary recall, issued Thursday, comprises eight different dog foods that were sold across the country.

Aflatoxin, which is a naturally occurring byproduct from the growth of Aspergillus flavus can be harmful to pets if consumed in large quantities, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recall announcement.

No reports of adverse health effects have been issued but consumers should watch out for pets experiencing symptoms including lethargy, vomiting, yellowish tint to eyes or gums and diarrhea if they consumed a large quantity of the recalled product.

Consumers should discontinue use immediately and may return the unused portion for a full refund.

A list of the recalled brands can be found on the FDA website.