Cut-a-Rug Against Cancer gives kids a stage to dance, collections hair donations

The Detroit News

This weekend the Dance Academy in Westland is hosting Cut-A-Rug Against Cancer, a two-day event that gives new, young dancers a stage to shine and aims to raise hair donations for Wigs 4 Kids.

It starts Saturday at the school with free dance workshops for ages 6-9 and 10-14 starting at 1 p.m. No previous dance experience is necessary. Registration is open now.

Sunday, they can show off what they learned on a stage at Tattan Park, 36601 Ford in Westland, 1-4 p.m. The event also includes a cut-a-thon for anyone to donate their hair to Wigs 4 Kids. The Detroit Pistons dance team and the mascot Hooper are set to be there for meet-and-greets and the party also has food and a DJ.

Registration for Sunday's event is not required but encouraged.

For more information or to register a kid to dance Saturday or donate hair Sunday, visit dancewestland.com.