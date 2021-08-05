New Oudolf Garden Detroit on Belle Isle opens to public on Aug. 28

At least four years in the making, Detroit’s highly anticipated new Oudolf Garden Detroit on Belle Isle will officially open to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Aug. 28.

The 2.5-acre garden, designed by world-renowned Dutch designer Piet Oudolf, is located in front of the Nancy Brown Peace Carillon. It features 15 25-foot-long garden beds and more than 26,000 plants in 106 varieties.

Oudolf originally planned to attend the ribbon cutting but can’t because of travel restrictions.

“Detroit is very special to me. My bags were packed but unfortunately, this trip was not to be. This garden sits on one of the most natural sites for one of my gardens anywhere,” said Oudolf. “It’s a place where people can go and never be bored or disappointed. It is also a place that will teach you about plants because you will see plants you have never seen before or have never seen combined this way.”

Construction started more than two years ago on the garden but the final timeline had to be pushed back because of historic flooding on Belle Isle in 2019.

Oudolf -- who has been compared to famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmstead and has designed gardens all over the world, including Lurie Garden in Chicago -- agreed to design a garden in Detroit after several members of the Garden Club of Michigan sent him a letter in 2016.

A group of volunteers, who call themselves the Oudolf Garden Detroit grounds crew, have raised more than $2.5 million to make the garden a reality and maintain it.

The Aug. 28th ribbon-cutting is open to the public.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com