Community mourns Garden Fresh Gourmet founder, mentor and philanthropist Jack Aronson

Known for being a community-minded guy with a big heart as well as a businessman, Jack Aronson died Tuesday at age 68.

Aronson founded Garden Fresh Gourmet with his wife, Annette Aronson. They started the company in the 1990s out of their Ferndale business, Jack and Annette Aronson's Clubhouse Bar-B-Q on Woodward near Eight Mile. In 2015, they sold the salad, hummus and tortilla chip business to Campbell Soup Co. for $231 million.

More than an entrepreneur, Detroit native Aronson was known for his generosity and friendly nature, said those who knew him.

"His heart was all about community, from starting his restaurant on Woodward, growing Garden Fresh into a national brand, making sure jobs stayed in Ferndale when he transitioned to a national chain, then started another healthy food business that he launched in 2019," said Ferndale mayor Melanie Piana in a Facebook post Tuesday.

"He called me early in the pandemic to donate 1,000 meals for seniors and low-income families impacted by the health crises. He supported children's literacy, supports the Boys and Girls Club, and always found sponsorship dollars for events for all the nonprofits in Ferndale and surrounding cities. Jack was a giver with a kind soul. He will be missed. His legacy will be forever impacting Ferndale."

Aronson, who had cancer, was remembered this week on social media by people worked closely with him, including those in community groups, nonprofits and the culinary world who considered him a friend and mentor.

A post from the Gilda's Club of Metro Detroit described Aronson as "a friend, supporter and cancer warrior."

"Jack fought so hard to live. His exhaustive and worldwide exploration of treatment will live on as doctors and researchers learned from Jack. His courageous path will help others who face this unforgiving disease. Jack was mindful, generous and everyone who knew him is better for it. Jack built a mountain of goodness that will forever stand. We extend our love and deepest condolences to Annette and the Aronson family."

"The greater Detroit food industry, the philanthropic community and the world just lost a juggernaut," said Hazel Park chef James Rigato of Mabel Gray restaurant. "Jack didn’t know how to be a casual acquaintance. He would immediately become an ally/mentor/father/ambassador to those he met."

Another area chef and restaurateur, Emmele Herrold of Hazel, Ravines & Downtown in Birmingham said on Facebook that "a call from Jack always made my day, because of his infectious positivity and excitement for life."

The Aronsons didn't rest after selling Garden Fresh Gourmet to Campbell's. In 2018, Jack and Annette founded Great Lakes High-Pressure Processing Food Innovation Center in Taylor. Part of their goal was to help other small, local food companies, like Drought Detroit, which had to send their juices out of state to be pressurized.

"Farewell to our dear friend, mentor and the best in the business," reads a post on Drought's Instagram page. "Jack’s integrity and love for his family and employees was unmatched. He was the true definition of a mentor.

