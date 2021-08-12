Juggling Act: Plant stand, seed stations put new twist on Little Library concept

Claire Magill works with people by day as a nurse practitioner but in her down time, she tends to a different kind of patient: plants.

And at an incredibly challenging time like working in health care in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, it's grounding, said Magill, who lives in Royal Oak.

"Caring for people can be tough because they’re autonomous and they can make decisions you might not agree with," said Magill. "With plants, you get what you put into them."

Now, Cagill is giving away some of the extras she gets from her plants with a plant stand she created in front of her house. At her Normandy Plant Stand, named for the street she lives on (it even has its own Facebook page), Cagill shares cuttings from some of her plants, vegetables from her garden and herbs. She asks others to do the same.

Like the Little Free Library concept that has been so popular in the last decade, a way to connect communities and neighbors in different ways, the idea at Magill's stand is to take a plant and leave a plant. It draws mostly visitors from Clawson and Royal Oak but it's open to anyone, she said.

"Sometimes people come with a bunch of donations and don’t see anything they want," said Magill. "Or sometimes they'll come back and leave cuttings."

The idea to create her own plant stand came about after Magill was in several plant groups that would exchange cuttings. But coordinating a time and place to meet people to exchange those cuttings could sometimes be challenging.

With the plant stand, "having a centralized spot has been really good," she said.

A love of plants runs in Magill's family. Her mother loved plants as did her grandmother. A hoya plant that a great aunt gave to Magill's grandmother 50 years ago is now part of the entire family.

"All of the women in my family have cuttings from this plant," said Magill.

Danielle Carlomusto is another Metro Detroiter putting her own new spin on the Little Library concept. The Grosse Pointe Woods mom has created what she calls Gro-Town Seed Stations with 150-300 or more seed packets set up at in 32 locations in Metro Detroit, including in every branch of the Detroit Public Library. Kids can take what seed packets they like and plant them at home.

"We've been able to provide about 14,000 free first-growing experiences to our next generation of growers since 2019," said Carlomusto, who also has a station in front of her own home in Grosse Pointe Woods.

And once July comes, Carlomusto's own seed station becomes the Gro-Town Garden Share -- a place to take or leave extra vegetables.

"Members of the community are able to offload their bountiful backyard overflow while also partaking in the garden extras of other neighborhood growers," said Carlomusto. "Truly a community endeavor, I built the stand from a neighbor's old torn-down fence."

Carlomusto, who is also a musician and filmmaker along with gardener, said the idea to create her Gro-Town stations came to her two years ago. As the mother to then 3-year-old twins, she said she was also looking for ways to create a sense of connection with nature.

"It is one thing to sing to children about community and gardening," said Carlomusto, which she did on her debut album "Motown is Gro-Town." "It is wholly another to provide a pathway to experience the things they've just heard. In order for children to bloom where they are planted, it is up to us to provide the ideal conditions for growth."

And she's always looking for more locations for her seed stations. She said she always has more interest than seeds but she's hoping 2022 is the year they're able to have 50 seed stations.

"It is said 'to plant a seed is to believe in tomorrow,'" said Carlomusto. "Gro-Town is working hard to provide a whole lot of seeds for a whole lot of tomorrows!"

mfeighan@detroitnews.com