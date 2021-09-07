9/11 remembrance events in Metro Detroit and Michigan

The Detroit News

Here's a list of events to commemorate lives lost during terror attacks on U.S. soil on Sept. 11, 2001.

9/11 Commemoration Ceremony: The Department of Homeland Security will commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks at 8:46 a.m. Friday at the General Motors Promenade Plaza on the Detroit River 400 Renaissance Center. Community leaders, DHS personnel, other federal agents and first responders from local departments will be on hand for a ceremony that will include local religious leaders, a Joint Honor Guard, numerous displays and a flyover conducted by DHS aircraft.

Commemoration of 9/11 attacks at Dearborn Police Station: A ceremony to promote unity and honor those who died during the Sept. 11, 2001, attack will include interfaith messages from Dearborn clergy members and will be led by Dearborn Police Department Chief Ronald Haddad and Dearborn Fire Department Chief Joseph Murray. The Dearborn Allied War Veterans Council is also part of the event. 10 a.m. Sat. 16099 Michigan, Dearborn. Cityofdearborn.org.

Canton’s 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Heritage Park Amphitheater: A special tribute will honor and remember the victims of 9/11 with city officials, a musical tribute by Devyn Rae, a moment of silence and comments from area organizers whose cultures have seen a rise in hate crimes. 9 a.m. Sat. 1150 S. Canton Center, Canton Township. (734) 394-5360. Canton-mi.org.

September 11 Remembrance Ceremony at Rochester Hills Fire Department Headquarters: Armed services, fire, EMS and police are invited to attend in Class A or highest level of uniform available. 9-11 a.m. Sat. 111 Horizon Court, Rochester Hills. Rochesterhills.org.

9/11 Memorial Motorcycle Ride at Wolverine Harley Davidson: Organized by the Red Knights Firefighters Motorcycle Club, this guided memorial ride will travel from the Harley shop to Brown City 9/11 Memorial and the Macomb County Fallen Heroes Memorial service. Proceeds benefit both memorials. 11 a.m. Sat. registration, kickstands up at 12:30 p.m. 44660 N. Gratiot, Clinton Township. (586) 557-0892 or oldwiseass@yahoo.com.

Lansing Remembers September 11 at Wentworth Park: Hear remarks from keynote speaker Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin along with Lansing Mayor Andy Schor, Lansing Police Interim Chief Ellery Sosebee and Lansing Fire Interim Chief Greg Martin. 8:30 a.m. Sat. Grand Avenue at Michigan. Lansingmi.gov.

Annual West Michigan Day of Remembrance: A series of outdoor events to honor the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, this day of remembrance is held annually from sunrise to sunset on the plaza of the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids. There are also activities at the USS LST 393 World War II landing ship in Muskegon (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) and at the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department where there will flags will be lowered to half-staff at 8:30 a.m. followed prayers, song and concluding with a fly by from the U.S. Coast Guard at 8:55 a.m. Some activities will be live streamed at the Michigan Crossroads Council, Boy Scouts of American Facebook page at facebook.com/MichiganCrossroadsCouncil. Visit www.fordlibrarymuseum.gov for more information.

20th Anniversary Commemoration of 9/11 and Annual Michigan Fallen Heroes Memorial Ceremony: The event begins at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Michigan Fallen Heroes Memorial,1200 N. Telegraph, Bldg. 38E, in Pontiac. The event is open to the public. In addition to the 863 names of Michigan’s Fallen Heroes that also appear on the Oakland County 9/11 Memorial Wall, 10 new names will be added for this year’s ceremony. Many survivors of Fallen Heroes will be in attendance to remember their loved ones and to pay special tributes. The Oakland County 9/11 Memorial, which is part of the Michigan Fallen Heroes Memorial, has artifacts from the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the crash site of Flight 93. The event will be hosted by Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.

Pittsfield Township Observes 20th Anniversary of Sept. 11 Attacks: The township will conduct a memorial and flag-lowering ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Township Administration Building, 6201 W. Michigan Ave., in front of the flag poles. The ceremony honors those who have lost their lives on Sept. 11 and over the past 20 years. COVID-19 precautions will be in place for the outdoor ceremony.

Melody Baetens