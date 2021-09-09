Meijer's Rivertown Market in downtown Detroit to open Oct. 6

The grocery store with fresh prepared foods, a meat market, deli, bakery and other retail offerings is set to open in downtown Detroit one year after breaking ground on East Jefferson near the Lafayette Park and Rivertown neighborhoods.

Rivertown Market, operated by Meijer, will open Oct. 6 with 2,000 local and artisan products, including familiar names like Bon Bon Bon, MexiBake Bakery, Crystal Eikcaj Skincare, Great Lakes Coffee and Anvanti Greeting Cards.

The 42,000-square-foot store features a colorful mural from Detroit artists Desiree Kelly and Cameron Jenkins. There will be a 14-foot high liquor shelf with rolling ladder and a 4,700-square-foot produce department with a 52-foot high produce wall.

“I grew up in this town and am very proud to be back with a great team in place to ensure Rivertown Market provides a unique shopping experience to customers in the city of Detroit,” store manager Marcus Redford said in a press release announcing the opening date. “We are excited to open our doors, be a good neighbor and work every day to have the best products on our shelves.”

Rivertown Market is Meijer's fourth small-format store in Michigan. It joins Woodward Corners in Royal Oak and similar markets in Grand Rapids and Lansing.

