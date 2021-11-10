Society: Mare Mediterranean hosts opening party to benefit Variety children's charity

Chuck Bennett

Special to The Detroit News

It looked like a Hollywood premiere on Willits Street in Birmingham on Monday night. It was the private grand opening party of one of the most exciting new entries into the Oakland County restaurant industry, Mare Mediterranean. The event was also a toy drive for Variety -- the Children’s Charity of Detroit.

About 200 invited guests came out for the event, dressed to the nines. What an impressive showing of bags and shoes. Inside, guests were exposed to the new restaurant, owned by Nino Cutraro and Feldman Automotive Group honcho Jay Feldman. Mare Mediterranean is a seafood-driven restaurant with an influence from Greek, Italian and Spanish flavors. Cutraro also owns nearby Bella Piatti with his wife, Liz.

Mare Mediterranean is the former Cameron Steakhouse. The redone décor is reminiscent of an open-space restaurant on the coastline of Europe, with light and airy colors. The interior was completely renovated, featuring a big bar, open kitchen and lounge area. They will serve imported fish, which is on display for diners to select. Customers will also choose a preferred cooking method, such grilled, sauteed, baked or pan fried. Steaks and other dishes are also available.

At the grand opening, the wait staff passed red and white wines and champagne. The hors d’oeuvres included beef tenderloin, tuna and salmon sashimi, arancini, octopus and house-made baklava. The crowd included several local notables, including former GM President Mark Reuss and his wife, Kim; Lear CEO Ray Scott and his wife, Maria; neurosurgeon Lawrence Rapp and his wife, Loriann; WDIV news anchor Devin Scillian and his wife, Corey; and auto designer and executive Ralph Gilles and his wife, Doris, to mention a few.

For entrance, guests were asked to bring an unwrapped toy for underprivileged children. With the generous donations, the front of the restaurant looked like a small specialty toy store. Mare Mediterranean opened to the public Tuesday. They will be open 5 days a week from 4:30 to 11 p.m.

Chuck Bennett is a freelance writer and the Fox 2 News style ambassador.