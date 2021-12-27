D-MAN Foundation offers grant for music therapy session for the disabled

A local nonprofit that aims to improve the quality of life for people with physical and mental disabilities is offering a chance at a grant to fund six months of music therapy.

Danny’s Miracle Angel Network Foundation, or D-MAN Foundation, is giving out a limited number of free sessions of their Music Therapy Program at their barrier-free recording studio in Berkley. Applications are accepted through January for the opportunity, which will allow people with severe disabilities to record and produce their own music, hands free.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have the ability to expand the program and offer more people the opportunity to create their own music and experience the benefits of this remarkable therapy,” said D-MAN founder and chairman Ziad Kassab in a media alert about the grants. “The music therapy technology used in our studio for people with severe disabilities allows them to achieve awe-inspiring music and physical, cognitive, psychological and social outcomes that significantly improve their quality of life. They also become part of our D-MAN family and form lasting friendships and relationships.”

Kassab founded D-MAN in 2009 after the death of his younger brother Danny Kassab. Danny had been struck by a car and paralyzed in 1993 when he was 7 years old, and lived for 16 years in need of 24-hour care. The nonprofit is Ziad’s way of honoring his brother and helping others.

Those interested in applying for the music therapy program grant do not need any musical ability to sign up. A limited number of spaces are available for anyone living with physical and neurological conditions from tramautic injuries or from conditions like multiple sclerosis or cerebral palsy. The sessions are two hours per week for six months.

Sign up via Google doc or visit mydman.org for more information. A team will review submissions and alert the award recipient in February.