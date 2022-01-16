An artist wants to curb the spread of Black mug shots online — so he's asking people to post photos with mugs

Michael Cavna

Washington Post

Keith Knight has a running conversation with his two young sons, and he doesn't mince words: He tells them that images of Black people skew negatively in visual media.

"From comics to websites to movies and TV, we spend a lot of time on media literacy and racial literacy. It affects kids at a very young age, so it's important to address this stuff early on," says Knight, the cartoonist ("The Knight Life") and television writer and co-creator (Hulu's "Woke") who for decades has used humor to spotlight controversies and absurdities through his lens as a Black creator.