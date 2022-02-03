Shinola introduces new premium mattress collection with Serta

Detroit-based Shinola on Thursday introduced a new line of premium mattresses with Serta, its latest foray into furniture and home goods.

The 313 Mattress Collection features gel memory foam layers and aesthetic details such as Shinola's stitched lightning bolt logo and a bold stripe on the border. Prices are $889 for a Twin XL, $1,199 for a Queen, and $1,499 for a King/California King.

"An ode to Shinola’s hometown of Detroit, the 313 Mattress Collection brings Serta’s trademark comfort to consumers in a new, convenient and stylish way," said a press release.

The 313 Collection is the latest home goods collaboration for Shinola. In August last year, it debuted a 115-piece furniture and home decor collection with national retailer Crate & Barrel, called Shinola for Crate & Barrel. It includes furniture, pillows, lighting, home office decor and more.

The 313 Mattress Collection is available at serta.com, shinola.com, the Shinola Home Store in Detroit and select retailers nationwide.

