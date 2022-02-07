Detroit native Cedi Johnson to showcase his fashions at Paris Fashion Week

Cedi Johnson is a fashion designer, who grew up in Detroit with the dream to one day show his designs in Paris. Well, dreams really do come true. Some 40 years later, Cedi, who now resides in Washington, D.C., will showcase his new collection, “ABSOFAB,” during a VIP fashion show at the Ritz Vendome in Paris during Paris Fashion Week on March 4, 2022.

To celebrate his inaugural Parisian showcase, Monica Anthony, first lady of Fellowship Chapel in Detroit, hosted a Meet and Greet fundraiser at the church in the John Huff Hall. About 100 people gathered for the French-inspired event with heavy hors d’oeuvres that included lamb marsala meatballs, Dijon chicken and a variety of macaroons and eclairs, washed down with champagne and French water.

Event coordinator Nikki Howard Combs staged the space with red and blue up lights, crystal Eiffel Towers and French flags. Elegantly clad mannequins were positioned throughout the room, where Anthony addressed the crowd followed by Cedi’s presentation with one of his models.

“Cedi Goes to Paris” epitomizes what Detroit is all about — flavor, style and drive,” says Anthony, who is a client of Cedi’s and who wore a flowy, animal-printed coat at the event. “We are so excited to support him in this endeavor. The D will be well-represented in Paris.”

With his innate zeal and astuteness for fashion, Cedi creates ornate pieces which have graced the bodies of actress Vivica A. Fox, gospel superstar Dorinda Clark Cole and R&B singer Dwele among others.

“Designing is my passion,” says Cedi. “It isn’t just simply making clothes for me, but creating art. It is a dream come true for me to present my newest and latest collection, ABSOFAB, in Paris. I can’t wait for the world to see what I have created.”

Cedi’s fashions have also been featured during New York Fashion Week in 2018. Cedi hosts intimate gatherings and pop ups for his exclusive clientele to preview and purchase his latest creations. Last October, he hosted a sneak peak of the ABSOFAB line, held at the Carley House in Detroit's historic Boston Edison District.

Tuesday’s event, which was free to attend, was to raise funds to support Cedi’s Paris trip. There was also a silent auction. Interested supporters can make a donation by visiting the Cedi Collection website at cediatelier.com.

Chuck Bennett is a freelance writer and the Style Ambassador of Fox 2 News.