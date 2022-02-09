Detroit vegan bakery wins honor from PETA

A new vegan bakery in Detroit, Estella’s Vegan Cuisine & Dessert, is being honored by national animal rights group PETA for its red velvet pound cake.

The cake has made PETA’s list of “Top 10 Vegan Sweet Treats in the U.S." Chef Chantele Jones, who named her dairy-free bakery after her grandmother, sells pound cakes, muffins, breads, cheesecake, cobbler and cookies on her website and in her Grand River shop in Detroit.

“Estella’s Vegan Cuisine & Dessert’s pound cake offers tons of flavor without an ounce of harm to chickens and cows,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman in a press release. “All the eateries on PETA’s list prove that it’s as easy as vegan pie to dish out delicious treats that are also sweet to animals this Valentine’s Day.”

Along with the red velvet pound cake with vegan cream cheese glaze, Jones also makes them in lemon, carrot and other sweet flavors.

Estella’s Vegan Cuisine & Dessert is open noon-6 p.m. Fri.-Sun. at 19120 Grand River in Detroit. Visit estellascuisine.com.