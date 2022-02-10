A perfume that smells like French fries for sale

Karu F. Daniels

New York Daily News

French fry fans now have a fragrance to call their very own.

To celebrate Idaho Potato Lovers Month, the Idaho Potato Commission is now selling a perfume made from Idaho potatoes.

The state agency — responsible for promoting the state’s signature crop — started developing the perfume after a survey revealed that 90% of people love the smell of French fries.

Named Frites by Idaho, the perfume is gold in color, comes in a clear bottle and was formulated from essential oils and distilled Idaho potatoes.

The fragrance is described as embodying the irresistible essence of potatoes from the Gem State, and cost about the same price as a large order of fries.

Retailing for $1.89 for a 1.7-ounce bottle, the fragrance is available for purchase on the Idaho Potato Commission’s website.

“Whether you’re at a drive through restaurant or dining in, it’s near impossible to not grab a fry and take a bite before you dive into your meal. The smell is too good to resist,” Idaho Potato Commission president and CEO Jamey Higham said. “This perfume is a great gift for anyone who can’t refuse a French fry.”