Detroit's BasBlue offers a space for women to thrive and a cafe for the community
Melody Baetens
The Detroit News
Within Detroit's Cultural Center and near Wayne State University and the Center for Creative Studies is a new networking hub created especially to foster relationships between local women from all walks of life.
Named BasBlue, the multi-level mansion on Ferry street just a short walk from the Detroit Institute of Arts, is a membership-based nonprofit open to women and nonbinary individuals that hosts classes and networking opportunities for its constituency, but founders say the goal is also to offer something for the Detroit community.