Local events, drives planned to support those affected by conflict in Ukraine

Businesses, churches and groups across Metro Detroit are holding drives and events to gather needed items or raise funds amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Here's what's planned:

"A Social to Aid Ukraine" at the Center Bar & Grille in Warren: An event at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Center Bar & Grille, 26601 Ryan Road. It's organized by younger members of the Ukrainian Cultural Center. All donations and tips will be donated to support Ukraine.

"Stand with Ukraine": Hosted by the Ukrainian National Women's League of America Detroit branch, an event will be held from noon-6 p.m. Saturday at All American Screen Printing, 42496 Mound in Sterling Heights. T-shirts from Sunflower Sunrise Co. will be available to purchase to support Ukraine; participants also will be able to make their own Ukraine shirts. UNWLA will utilize the funds to provide medical supplies, food and other necessities directly to the people of Ukraine. Go to www.facebook.com/events/1122923871801762.

More: How Metro Detroiters can help Ukrainians during crisis

Car Rally & Candlelight Vigil: Starting at 5:45 p.m. Monday at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, 26401 St. Josaphat Drive, the rally is hosted by Immaculate Conception Ukrainian Catholic Schools. Cars will caravan from St. Josaphat to Immaculate Conception Catholic Schools' north parking lot. Participants are encouraged to show support by outfitting their cars with Ukrainian colors. A candlelight vigil will be held in the north parking lot.

UCare Humanitarian Aid Drive: Volunteers will collect humanitarian aid items from 1-7 p.m. March 21-26, at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, 21931 Evergreen Road, Southfield. UCare stands for Ukrainian Children's Aid and Relief Effort. Items needed include new or gently used clothing, diapers of all sizes, baby formula, bottles, hygiene items, shoes, toys and first aid supplies. Call (248) 840-4803 or go to ucareinc.org/.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com