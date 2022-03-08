Maple-sugaring events tap into tradition

Robin Watson

Special to The Detroit News

If you’re mad for Michigan maple syrup, you’re not alone.

According to the Michigan Agricultural Council, our state produces about 90,000 gallons of maple syrup annually. Michigan ranks seventh nationally in maple-syrup production. Mineral-rich, fat-free, all-natural and versatile, maple syrup can do double duty as a topping or an ingredient. (Not to mention the guilty pleasure it affords to those who chug it directly from the jug. You know who you are.)