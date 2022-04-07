Juggling Act: April is Autism Acceptance Month. What can you do to do your part?

My family was on an architectural tour of Chicago last summer, about as thrilling as you can imagine for my 11- and 13-year-old, when a little girl near us decided the most curious site was my daughter.

At least three rows in front of us, her head nearly swiveled off her body as she stared at us. We may have been gliding past the former Sears Tower, the second tallest building in North America, but she only had eyes for Hope.

And I get it. My daughter, very small for her age because of a rare genetic condition that affects her growth and nearly everything else, is quirky. She makes funny sounds. She blows raspberries when she's in a really good mood. And give her a battery-operated spinning toothbrush — we have about six in our arsenal right now — and she's in heaven. I can't imagine the whirling of a spinning toothbrush burrowed in my check for more than two minutes but Hope loves that sensory input.

But that day on Chicago's architectural tour, the little girl's staring was just a bit too intense. I waved at the girl, probably about 9 or 10, trying to break her trance. I smiled at her directly, trying to send a nonverbal message that we're just like her. I contemplated at one point going over to her and her parents and introducing myself and inviting her to meet Hope after the boat tour but I didn't. In the end, I did the easy thing. I tried to ignore her.

My son was horrified — and angry.

"Why does that girl keep staring at Hope?" he asked. "Why won't she stop?"

I tried the usual answers to appease him: she's curious, she's probably never seen someone like Hope. Hope also is on the autism spectrum. But in the end, I was as annoyed as he is. Like anyone else, we just want to live our lives.

April is Autism Acceptance Month — it was previously Autism Awareness Month but how fitting that the emphasis is now on acceptance rather than simply awareness — and it's a reminder for all of us about how important it is for all families, not just those with special needs, to talk to our kids about those with differences.

As I contemplate ways we can all boost acceptance, I still think about that tour last summer and what I could've done differently to handle the situation better. But I know that had that little girl seen or been around more people with special needs, or even talked to her parents about those with special needs, maybe Hope wouldn't have been quite so interesting.

The reality is most of us probably know someone with autism. According to the Autism Alliance of Michigan, one of the leading agencies in the state that works with those affected by autism and their families, there are roughly 10,000 people in our state with autism, most of whom are adults.

Beyond autism, the disability community is even bigger. According to the United Nations, around 10% of the world's population, or 650 million people, live with a disability. They are the world's largest minority.

But in honor of Autism Acceptance Month, let's all do a better job to create a more accepting, inclusive place for all people. Here's what you can do:

More smiles, less stares: It's absolutely OK to look at someone with special needs, but do it in a kind way. A smile can go a long, long way. People — especially children — are naturally curious but parents, please lead by example.

Practice kindness, less judgment: This seems obvious but couldn't we all use a little more kindness? And put the judgment aside. You see a child flapping his or her hands or having a meltdown. You don't know what's going on behind the scenes. Don't judge.

Talk to your kids about those with differences: My husband often jokes about life's "rich pageantry" (this was also an REM album title) but it's true. The world is filled with an incredible array of uniquely different people. And some, like my Hope, may like electric toothbrushes, even when they're out in public. Don't wait until your kids stare at someone. Have these conversations now. And keep having having them.

Start a conversation: It's absolutely OK to approach a parent who has a child with special needs and strike up a conversation. We want to talk about our kids. I may not go into my daughter's condition, but I love talking about her. What parent doesn't like to talk about their kid?

In the end, we aren't just creating a more accepting place for those with autism or other disabilities. We're creating a more accepting place for all of us.

