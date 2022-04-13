Detroit Indian Women's Association puts spotlight on designers with Indian Fashion Week

Chuck Bennett

Special to The Detroit News

The lobby of the Westin Southfield was dazzling when nearly 300 people attended Indian Fashion Week hosted by the Detroit Indian Women’s Association Saturday evening. The event, crafted to empower women and working moms, brought together entrepreneurial fashion designers, makeup and hair artists, photographers, and supporters. And many dressed spectacularly for the occasion in exciting Indian-crafted attire.

“Indian Fashion Week started during the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Savita Monroe, founder and president of Detroit Indian Women's Association, adding that they, “wanted to bring limelight to the creative world when everything was at a halt.”

Tickets to the event were $100 VIP and $25 general admission. VIP tickets included a cocktail reception with Indian food from Authentikka in Canton Township. VIP donors were also given swag bags with beautiful hand-adorned scarves from Sahar Creations and other items. Indian Fashion Week also brings awareness of sustainable fashion and jewelry to help fund DIWA's cancer initiatives and its mission to raise awareness about autism.

At one point during the show, a young brother and sister, Aditya and Aarohi Patton, were recognized for their bravery and courage. She has Down syndrome. The audience roared as they gleefully strutted down the catwalk.

Indian Fashion Week beauty sponsor was Estée Lauder. Vendors who participated in the fashion show included Bombay Boutique, Dabhi Brothers Garments LLC, JC Studio, Kundan Sets, Margi, Sahar Creations and Sakhi Boutique. Trends on the runway featured brilliant colors – particularly yellow, red, pink, green and a dusty orange – adorned heavily with hand-embroidered mirrors, beads, and sequins.

A particular favorite was the youngest designer in the group, Margi Sutariya, whose collection, Margi, offers contemporary luxury Indian clothing. Her pink mesh buckle lehenga ($699) was a big hit.

There were flowery sarees and hand-embroidered caftans, which were also trending on the runway. “They’re great for fun events or date nights,” adds Monroe. Dabhi Brothers Garments and Bombay Boutique both offered cool menswear options, as well, that included kurta pajamas with a hand-embroidered jacket and a heavy lucknowi vest with mirror work in light green. There was also fashion for kids.

Indian Fashion Week received a State of Michigan Special Tribute Award from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The next Indian Fashion Week will take place in Fall of 2022.

Chuck Bennett is a freelance writer and the Fox 2 News Style Ambassador.