Juggling Act: Walking the parenting line between coddling and caring
Maureen Feighan
The Detroit News
My son was in fourth grade when my husband and I decided to do something radical in our neighborhood: let him walk to school.
We had good reason. We live just over half a mile from his elementary school. Our subdivision connects with a path that leads right to the school, meaning he'd never even have to cross a road. We'd bundle him up in cold weather (pre-COVID of course) and send him on his way for a roughly 15-minute walk.