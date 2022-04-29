Costs to keep your pool clean keep rising, with no relief in sight

Ron Hurtibise

South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hot summer temperatures approach, the price of relief — plunging into that cool, blue swimming pool in your backyard — continues to increase.

Pool owners who depend on trichlor tablets, one of the most convenient ways to kill algae, mold, bacteria and other unwelcome intruders, are feeling it hardest. On Amazon, a 50-pound bucket of In The Swim-brand 3-inch tablets that sold for $110 back in 2020 shot up to $170 in April 2021 and is now listed at $250.