Detroit Historical Society goes behind the scenes with neighborhood tours

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

If you're interested in taking a closer look at different aspects of Detroit, you'll have the opportunity with the return of the Detroit Historical Society’s (DHS) Behind the Scenes tours. The quarterly walking tour series explores different themes and neighborhoods of Detroit, offering in-depth knowledge of its people, architecture and overall history.

“It’s the very best way to learn something new about the city, and it supports the Detroit Historical Society, too,” Rebecca Salminen-Witt, DHS’s chief strategy and marketing officer.

The 2022 spring/summer season features the return of some of the series’ most popular tours, including downtown architecture and the Ferry Street and Boston Edison neighborhoods:

• Saturday: Bee's Knees and Beaux Arts: 1920s Architectural Tour, 10:30 a.m. – noon

• June 23: Ferry Street Walking Tour #1, 6-8 p.m.

• June 25: Boston Edison Walking Tour #1, 10:30 a.m. – noon

• June 25: Boston Edison Walking Tour #2, 1-3:30 p.m.

• June 30: Ferry Street Walking Tour #2, 6-8 p.m.

“All of these are tours that have sold out or have come close to selling out in the past,” said Kimmie Dobos Wolfe, DHS’s manager of education and public programs.

The “Bee’s Knees” tour explores the 1920s beaux-arts and art deco architecture downtown. Highlights include the Guardian Building, Detroit’s “Cathedral of Finance;” the 47-story Greater Penobscot Building and the Westin Book Cadillac, one of the city’s most opulent hotels of its day. Participants will learn about what the buildings are and when they were created, as well as important architectural details and symbolism.

Ferry Street, located in Midtown near the museum district, is a historical neighborhood of upscale Romanesque, Queen Anne, Colonial Revival, Tudor Revival and Mediterranean homes. Two of the grandest properties include the 49-room, French chateau-style Col. Frank J. Hecker House and the unique shingle-style Charles Lang Freer House, the original home of the work in Freer Gallery of Art at the Smithsonian.

Located about two miles north of New Center, the Boston Edison Historic District features more than 900 unique homes. The neighborhood is known for its grand mansions, built in a variety of styles including English, Roman, Greek and Colonial Revival, as well as French Provincial, Italian Renaissance, Prairie and Vernacular. Notable properties include the Henry Ford House, the Charles T. Fisher House, the S.S. Kresge House and the Berry Gordy “Motown Mansion” house.

“(The neighborhood tours) are a little bit about the story of its people and also learning a little bit about the architecture and just how the neighborhoods were laid out and created,” Wolfe said.

Brand-new tours are planned for later this summer, Wolfe said. In the works are a Midtown/Downtown tour of the murals by Detroit artists Charles McGee and Hubert Massey, as well as a Downtown tour of Pewabic Pottery tile murals.

Wolfe said the tours have different guides each time, so those who have done previous excursions will see a different perspective and discover something new. And first-timers will learn a lot about places they might have breezed through in the past.

“It’s an opportunity to ask questions about things (people) have been wondering about,” she said. “We really set the stage for people to look at things that they might have seen before and maybe not have known a lot about.”

Detroit Historical Society's 2022 Behind-the-Scenes tours

Tickets: $35 for guests; $25 for DHS members

Visit www.www.detroithistorical.org/things-do/behind-scenes-tours