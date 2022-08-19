Belle Isle Aquarium gets an octopus, and you can help name him

The Belle Isle Aquarium has a new resident with eight legs, nine brains, a whole bunch of suckers and no name.

Said to be the only octopus in a Michigan aquarium, the new cephalopod will be housed in a tank gifted by Jon Cotton. The Belle Isle Conservancy is running a contact on its Instagram to help name the new addition.

“Guests continually ask if we have an octopus at the Aquarium,” said Belle Isle Aquarium director Summer Ritner in a media alert announcing the octopus’ arrival. “I’m sure this addition will become a favorite of visitors and school groups for years to come.”

Cotton said he has fond memories of seeing fish and animals at the Houston Zoo growing up.

“There is so much learning that goes on when children can see and experience live animals. I’m glad to help bring this very special tank to all in honor of the aquarium’s 10th reopening anniversary and its 118th birthday,” he said.

The Albert Kahn-designed aquarium building originally opened in 1904 and is currently open to the public 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Admission is free.

For more information visit belleisleconservancy.org. Find them on Instagram, @belleisleaquarium.

More:Making a splash: Belle Isle Aquarium and Conservatory reopening

More:An Albert Kahn museum? Nonprofit pushes to cement architect's legacy

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @melodybaetens