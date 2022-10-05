Women walk the runway for Bras for a Cause

Erica Hobbs

Special to The Detroit News

Lisa-Aline Hanes was 38 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. As a nurse with a family history of the disease, she caught it early during the annual mammograms she started in her mid-30s, without which, she said, she never would have discovered it in time. Thirteen years, a double mastectomy and multiple other surgeries later, Hanes is cancer free and eager to celebrate her life with other survivors Saturday during Gilda’s Club’s 14th annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser.

“Bras for a Cause is like a whole year of therapy in one night, just because you’re surrounded by these amazing women,” she said. “We’re all sharing our story, we’re getting out there and trying to raise money for Gilda’s.”

The main event of the evening is a fashion show, where a record 38 breast cancer survivors will walk the runway in elaborate costumes and bras, which will later be sold at auction. The evening also includes a strolling dinner and a live and silent auction, as well as an aerial silk performance.

“The feeling that you get walking into this event is just so different than any other charity type of event,” said Megan Hengesbaugh, Gilda’s Club director of marketing and events. “When you leave, there’s just no one that leaves this event not feeling like 1,000 bucks.”

The bras were created by local artists or the women themselves, who choose their own theme and music. Hanes – who will strut to Fergie’s “Glamorous” – worked with artist Melody Croletto to create “Delicate Dancer,” a flowy, ultra-feminine design in shades of pink. Hanes said she usually prefers more colorful or fun designs – like her previous soccer uniform or flapper dress – but this year wanted something different.

“I don’t want to feel silly, I want to feel beautiful this year,” she said, “And I’m excited to be all pink.”

Named for late comedian Gilda Radner, who died of ovarian cancer in 1989, Gilda’s Club offers free programs to support those living with cancer, along with their families and friends. All proceeds from Bras for a Cause will go toward programming, including support and bereavement groups, educational lectures and workshops, social activities and youth programs.

Hengesbaugh said to see these women on stage, looking confident after experiencing chemotherapy, radiation, hair loss and multiple surgeries, is empowering.

“Just to feel them worry-free for one night, it’s just an amazing, amazing feeling that our guests, our staff, our committee and our models get out of this evening,” she said.

Hanes said Bras for a Cause is a great way to give back.

“Coming to something like this just helps you support something that’s so important to our community and supporting the gals who are on the runway, shaking their moneymakers,” she said. “It’s an amazing night, it’s an uplifting night, and it’s empowering. I can’t think of a better night to donate your time and your checkbook, too.”

Bras for a Cause

6-9 p.m. Saturday

500 Temple St., Detroit's Masonic Temple

General tickets are $60; VIP tickets are $250 and include early entry and free drinks.

For more information visit www.gildasclubdetroit.org.