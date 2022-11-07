Michigan gift guide: Kids may enjoy these toys this holiday season

Jeanine Matlow

Special to The Detroit News

Give your holiday gifts a local spin with toys that have ties to Michigan, which makes them extra special for all the little ones in your life who anticipate the celebratory season. These selections made in the Great Lakes State can surprise and delight all the kids on your list.

Fling-A-Ring

A cross between frisbee and horseshoes, Fling-A-Ring provides fun for the whole family. The outdoor game set includes four discs and two goal posts that are easy to set up and just as easy to store with the reusable carrying case. Regularly priced at $39.95, this game can be played at home or on the road. Go to madeinmichigan.com.

All Around Mackinac Island Family Game

For many visitors, Mackinac Island attractions include yummy fudge and scenic sights like Arch Rock and the Grand Hotel. You can find those highlights and more in the All Around Mackinac Island Family Game where players travel the island trying to acquire the most Fun chips. Priced at $9.95. Go to madeinmichigan.com.

Puzzles by Riverstone Gallery

High-quality puzzles by Riverstone Gallery can keep multiple kids entertained. Choose from Michigan photography by Gregory Steele and Allyson Schwartz or custom images. Starting at $18 each, these puzzles feature a high-gloss compressed board with 252 pieces. Container options include a vintage tin or a gift box with the puzzle image. Go to madeinmichigan.com.

MadeByShellmo Fleece Hand Puppets

Little ones can have some good old-fashioned fun with these sweet Fleece Hand Puppets that sell for $16.99 each. The charming farm and wild animal varieties from MadeByShellmo in Grand Rapids are made from extra soft fleece. Colors may vary slightly from the images shown online. The hand puppets are available at Hopscotch Children’s Store in Grand Rapids and online. Go to hopscotchstore.com.

MadeByShellmo Cloth Dolls

These adorable cloth dolls are from MadeByShellmo in Grand Rapids where Hopscotch Children’s Store carries a rotating selection that features various clothing patterns, hair colors and skin tones. Stuffed with hypoallergenic Poly-fil, the facial features are handstitched with love. The delightful dolls that retail for $34.99 each are also sold online. Go to hopscotchstore.com.

Uncle Goose Blocks

Handcrafted in Grand Rapids, Uncle Goose Blocks feature educational themes for children, such as Women Who Dared, Moon Phases and Constellations and Planet Blocks. Hopscotch Children’s Store in Grand Rapids offers a variety of these sets that can be purchased in person or online. Prices vary. Go to hopscotchstore.com.

Organic Cotton Bunny

Made in Michigan, this handsewn bunny is made from 100% organic cotton Sherpa. This ultra-soft friend can be the perfect snuggle companion for your little ones or sit by their side for comfort. Sold at Palumba in Plymouth and online, the bunny retails for $29.99. Go to palumba.com.

Kinder Lyre

The Kinder Lyre will captivate kids with harmonious pentatonic tones. The sculpted form is easy to hold and has five strings: b, a, d, e and g. You can cradle it and strum with one hand or pluck individual strings with both hands. The soft open tone stimulates listening and free music making in young children. It can be given to children from age 5 or 6 as their first string instrument. It costs $64.99 and includes a tuning wrench, storage pouch and a partial replacement string set. Go to palumba.com.

Nesting Dolls

Brighten up your child's bedroom or playroom with these huggable nesting dolls made from premium wool and cotton and stuffed with pure wool batting. Kids can nest them together or take them apart. Priced at $28.99 each, the dolls are sold at Palumba in Plymouth and online. Go to palumba.com.

Michigan Black Bear and Unicorn

If you are looking for special handmade gifts by local artists for the little ones in your life, you can find crocheted animals and other selections from E. Maple Handmade at Yellow Door Art Market in Berkley. The black bear sells for $28 and the oversized unicorn retails for $70. Go to yellowdoorartmarket.com.

Ice Cream Cart

With this Ice Cream Cart by American Plastic Toys, your kids can create sundaes and cones like the pros. The colorful rolling cart includes a freezer compartment, credit card and scanner, coins, four cones, two bowls, four spoons, six scoops of ice cream and two ice cream scooping utensils. Easy set-up and tear down make this toy even sweeter. Retails for $64.99. Go to target.com.

T-Ball Set

Children can practice their swing and develop hand-eye coordination with the American Plastic Toys T-Ball Set. This is a great toy for kids to enjoy on their own or with friend and you can adjust the sturdy base to accommodate their height as they grow. Each purchase includes a bat and two plastic balls. These toys are made in Michigan and Mississippi. Retails for $21.99. Go to target.com.

Natural Soaps

At $8 each, Dino Dreamsicle and Unicorn Kisses Natural Soaps make great stocking stuffers. These products from Raw Oats in Buchanan are hand poured, all natural and contain no synthetic fragrances. Made with shea butter and coconut oil and lightly scented with essential oils, they are available from Copper CornerStore at the Rust Belt Market in Ferndale. Go to rustbeltmarket.com. or coppercornerstore.com.

Animal Tracks Matching Card Game

Designed and manufactured in Hastings by Jr. RangerLand, this Animal Tracks Matching Card Game celebrates the outdoors. Copper CornerStore carries a variety of these educational card games ranging in price from $12 to $15 that focus on nature for ages 4 and up. Copper CornerStore will be at the Rust Belt Market in Ferndale this holiday season. Go to rustbeltmarket.com or coppercornerstore.com.