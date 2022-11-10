Holiday Cheer for Charity: Vote, help a charity win $20K

The Detroit News

The season of giving is here and The Detroit News is holding its sixth annual Holiday Cheer for Charity competition that will award one lucky nonprofit $20,000 based on readers' votes.

Nine charities are in this year's field for the first round of the contest and voting begins at noon Friday. Go to www.detroitnews.com/cheer2022 to vote and share with others.

The nonprofits are:

A Girl Like Me: The charity's mission is to educate, encourage and support girls, teen mothers, and young mothers ages 11-25 to make healthy life choices. It offers a mentoring program, personal hygiene product delivery, items for babies, and volunteer opportunities. Facebook | Instagram

Charity Music: The nonprofit works to connect people, ideas and communities through music and foster an early interest in music among children of all ages. It offers low-cost and no-cost musical instruments and lessons to children and charter schools in addition to collecting unused instruments. Facebook | Twitter

Detroit Kitchen Terminal: The organization's objective is to reduce recidivism by offering culinary training and job placement programs as well as leadership and professional development courses for hospitality workers, food and beverage education courses for the public, and cooking events for the community. Facebook | Instagram

Detroit Children’s Choir: Since 2006, the civic choir has been using music education as a cultural platform to foster musical excellence and build an inclusive community of creative, confident, and focused youth and teens throughout southeastern Michigan. Facebook | Twitter

4 Paws 1 Heart: The group works to reduce the number of homeless cats and dogs by paying for needed medical treatment and assisting with the permanent placement of animals through its partnerships with rescue groups. Facebook

LGBT Detroit: Founded in 1994, the charity works to increase awareness of Detroit's dynamic LGBT community and support it through education and advocacy with integrity and pride. It offers several programs, including a domestic violence and sexual assault prevention program, a women’s health program, and an HIV prevention program. Facebook | Twitter

Turning Point: It provides free and confidential programs to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking survivors, their loved ones, and the community. It offers assault victims medical forensic examinations and emotional support, emergency shelter, counseling, and legal help. Facebook | Twitter

Veterans Connected: The group supports military veterans and their families in need through services such as financial assistance, food assistance, home maintenance and repair, a medical equipment closet, and an Adopt-A-Soldier program with the goal of reducing suicides among veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Facebook

WAVE Project: Founded in 2018, the charity operates a mobile shower service, a mobile clothing closet, and food pantries to serve people experiencing homelessness and others in need across Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties. Facebook | Twitter

Readers who are 18 and older can vote for their favorite charity. They can vote once a day each day of the first round. Voting for that round ends at noon on Nov. 25.

The top five vote-getters advance to the final round, which begins at noon Dec. 2. and ends at noon Dec. 16.

In the last round, each contestant will call for donations to be made online. Each donated dollar counts as a vote and the finalists keep the money they raise, but the charity with the most votes also wins the $20,000 grand prize.

Readers are also encouraged to show their support for their favorite contestant on social media and tag The Detroit News in their posts.

Last year, more than 7,500 votes were cast in the first round and more than $115,000 was raised in the competition. Detroit PAL, an organization dedicated to connecting the Detroit Police Department with the city's youth for academic, athletic, and leadership development programming, won the $20,000 prize after raising more than $73,000.