Glam-Aholic Lifestyle brings affordable luxury to Detroit

Mia Ray describes herself as a hustler and go-getter, who had always dreamed of starting her own company.

Ray, 38, a mother of two boys and Detroit native, is the founder and CEO of Glam-Aholic Lifestyle, a multi-million dollar business that sells affordable luxury accessories. But the path to entrepreneurship wasn’t always straightforward.

In 2009 while unemployed, Ray created a fashion and lifestyle blog. And that was her only job — keeping her blog up to date.

“One day I was sitting there, and I was thinking blogging is fun,” she says. “I love talking about hair, beauty, fashion, but I wasn’t making any money, so I’m like something has to give.”

Ray knew a friend of hers had a connection with a manufacture and one day asked him to make a handbag for her.

“He told me, ‘Why don’t you do it,’” she says. “I told him, I don’t know nothing about making a bag and he told me to go home and figure it out.”

Ray did just that and researched how to create her own purse. Her original intent was to develop a handbag that would allow her to connect with her blog’s readers. Her goal was not to earn followers on Instagram, because there weren’t any when she started her Glam-Aholic brand 13 years ago, but rather to gain something else.

“I just knew that I wanted to have a brand presence like Kimora Lee Simmons has with Baby Phat,” Ray says. “I wanted to feel that ghetto-fabulousness. I wanted to put that out into the world and let women that were just like me, who looked like me, who is from where I am from, to be OK with having affordable luxury. That is what my blog was built on, it was built on how to take what you have and make yourself feel like a million bucks.”

On her blog, Ray demonstrated creative ways to remix clothing. She would take a picture of any dress Beyoncé or Kim Kardashian was sporting and re-create it with pieces from department stores like Forever 21.

“I had to work with what I had,” she says.

While trying to build the Glam-Aholic brand, Ray says she had no experience with being an entrepreneur. She had no knowledge of the business industry.

It was just me, God and building my company, says Ray.

“I can say my biggest setback was not knowing,” she says. “I am a college drop-out, I don’t have any expertise in running a business. I did go to Cass Tech, the best high school in the world, so business administration was my major in high school, so a lot of the things I learned in high school it helped me get to where I am.”

According to Forbes, entrepreneurship among Black women has experienced explosive growth. Businesses owned by Black women grew 67% from 2007 to 2012 and by 50% from 2014 to 2019.

Glam-Aholic Lifestyle bags, which typically range in price from $40 to $250, are on track to bring in $25 million in revenue this year.

Ray’s designs feature monogrammed metallic tote bags, spacious toiletry bags, passport covers and travel sets.

As the fashion industry continues to evolve, Ray says she keeps her ears to the streets to stay current with the latest trends.

“I paid attention to what the girls or the women like me wanted to wear, what we had our eyes on,” she says. “A lot of people call it in the fashion industry, fashion forecasting, by seeing what’s to come, seeing what other designers are doing and just grabbing hold to that.

“So, if bucket bags are in at the time, I am making me some bucket bags or if crossbody bags are in, I will make that. Just going with the flow.”

Ray has earned the title of “Queen of Marketing” on her Glam-Aholic’s Instagram page as a result of her recent remakes of celebrity videos, including “All Falls Down” by Kanye West, which incorporates her brand’s travel luggage, and the Beyoncé “Single Ladies,” video, which feature her Glam-Aholic stockings.

“If I am selling stockings, I need to show my legs and who shows legs better than Beyonce in the ‘Single Ladies,’ video,” she says, laughing.

During quarantine, Ray released her Glam-Aholic luggage collection, which sold out in 10 minutes. She says it took her two years to create the luggage design.

“I made about a million dollars from the launch,” Ray said with a smile. “I couldn’t believe it when they told me it was all gone and everything was sold-out.”

Ray, who has always loved pop culture, MTV, and things from the ’90s, decided to pay homage to the movie “Clueless,” this time for Glam-Aholic’s holiday collection.

“I had an idea of re-creating the movie “Clueless,” which is one of my favorite movies, but I’m 38 and I can’t be Cher and Dion, and I felt that the Comb sisters were the perfect trio to bring that to life.”

The Comb sisters, Chance, and twins Jessie and D’Lila, daughters of rapper Diddy, were chosen as the new faces of Glam-Aholics for Ray’s holiday collection.

Brandi Walker, 34, of Detroit remembers when Ray first started her business and is happy for her accomplishments.

“I remember when she sold her bags out of the trunk of her car,” Walker says. “Mia invited us into her life, and we watched as everything came to pass. Detroiters are incredibly pleased to call Mia our own.”

The new Glam-Aholic holiday collection, which debuts on Nov. 25, Black Friday, will feature new products like duffle bags, cosmetic pouches and tote bags.

Now through Jan. 21, Ray’s Glam-Aholic pop-up shop in Detroit, 1020 Woodward Ave., is open in time for the holidays. The hours are noon-5 p.m. Sundays, and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays.

