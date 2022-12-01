Holiday Cheer for Charity: Final round starts Friday

The Detroit News

The final round of The Detroit News' annual competition that awards a charity $20,000 based on readers' votes kicks off Friday.

The round will start at noon and end at 11:59 a.m. on Dec. 16 after which the winner of the newspaper's sixth annual Holiday Cheer for Charity contest will be named.

Nine charities started out in the competition, which started on Nov. 10, but the field has been narrowed down to five. More than 6,000 votes were cast in the first round.

The entries in the final round are:

A Girl Like Me: The charity's mission is to educate, encourage and support girls, teen mothers, and young mothers ages 11-25 to make healthy life choices. It offers a mentoring program, personal hygiene product delivery, items for babies, and volunteer opportunities. Facebook | Instagram

4 Paws 1 Heart: The group works to reduce the number of homeless cats and dogs by paying for needed medical treatment and assisting with the permanent placement of animals through its partnerships with rescue groups. Facebook

Turning Point: The nonprofit provides free and confidential programs to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking survivors, their loved ones, and the community. It offers assault victims medical forensic examinations and emotional support, emergency shelter, counseling, and legal help. Facebook | Twitter

Veterans Connected: The group supports military veterans and their families in need through services such as financial assistance, food assistance, home maintenance and repair, a medical equipment closet, and an Adopt-A-Soldier program with the goal of reducing suicides among veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder. Facebook

WAVE Project: Founded in 2018, the charity operates a mobile shower service, a mobile clothing closet, and food pantries to serve people experiencing homelessness and others in need across Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties. Facebook | Twitter

Readers ages 18 and over can begin donating at www.detroitnews.com/cheerdonate22 for their favorite charity. Donations are a minimum of $10.

Each donated dollar counts as a vote and the finalists keep the money they raise, but the charity with the most votes also wins the $20,000 grand prize from The Detroit News.

Readers are also encouraged to show their support for their favorite contestant on social media and tag The Detroit News in their posts.

Last year, Detroit PAL, an organization dedicated to connecting the Detroit Police Department with the city's youth for academic, athletic, and leadership development programming, won the $20,000 prize after raising $73,675 in donations.