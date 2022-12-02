Pantone names Viva Magenta its Color of the Year for 2023

Pantone, the color institute that pinpoints an "it" color every year based on trends in design and art, has named its Color the Year for 2023 and it's Viva Magenta, a deep pinkish purple hue.

Calling it a color that vibrates with "vim and vigor," the color authority, which made the announcement Thursday, described it is as a "pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative."

"In this age of technology, we look to draw inspiration from nature and what is real," said Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone Color Institute's executive director, on Pantone's website. "Pantone 18-1750 Viva Magenta descends from the red family, and is inspired by the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes belonging to the natural dye family as well as one of the strongest and brightest the world has known."

For more than 20 years, Pantone has picked a Color of the Year based on trends in design, fashion and pop culture. The 2022 Color of the Year was Very Peri.