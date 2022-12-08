A new spin on Old St. Nick

Robin Watson

Special to The Detroit News

When Lana Rodriguez was growing up in southwest Detroit, the traditional White Santa ornaments displayed everywhere at Christmastime didn’t look like anyone in her family.

“My mom is Mexican,” Rodriguez says. “My older sister and I are Mexican. “My stepfather is Black, and my younger sisters are dual heritage. We’re all from the same family, but we all look different.”

The disconnect Rodriguez felt at the holidays was powerful. Her mother suggested that, instead of just wishing things were different, she use her artistic bent to do something about it.

Not seeing the issue in black-and-white terms, Rodriguez fashioned Santas with faces in skin tones ranging from “super-light to super-chocolate” with rosy cheeks. Some with dark-brown eyes. Some with light eyes. Some with blue eyes. There’s a Santa for more people than ever.

Eventually, Rodriguez, a Navy veteran and University of Michigan graduate, began selling them at pop-up shops around town. She’s been stocking her Santas at the holidays ever since she opened Mama Coo’s Boutique in Corktown six years ago.

“They always do really well,” says Rodriguez, who also hand-paints angels and other figurines, even a creche with an interracial family — a White Mary, Black Joseph and brown baby Jesus.

“Families come in for them every year,” she says. “People want to see their family represented. It’s beautiful.”

Hand-painted Santas are $7.99 to $14.99 at Mama Coo’s Boutique, 1701 Trumbull, Detroit.