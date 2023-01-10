Kelly Clarkson donates $20K to Detroit day care damaged by fire

Darlene A. White

Special to The Detroit News

After Betty Henderson's Detroit-based day care business was damaged by fire last June, talk show host Kelly Clarkson decided to help.

On Friday's show, Henderson received $20,000 from Clarkson to help restore Angels of Essence Day Care on the city's northwest side. The executive producers of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" read an article about the fire and reached out to Henderson twice, but she disregarded their emails.

“I thought they were scamming me at first and ignored them,” Henderson said. “I ended up speaking to them verbally and they told me that they read the article and wanted to bring me on the show.

“I had no idea about the surprise gift. I knew the show would air in January, so I didn’t think it was a Christmas giveaway or anything like that. It was a total shock. The show was just about her honoring women... in '23. I thought it was just from a congratulations standpoint. I was in shock when I found out — just tears, overjoyed, thankful and grateful.”

Henderson never set out to create a 24-hour child care facility. She had plans to become a dietitian, but after having two children, one with a chronic heart disease, she had to leave the corporate world and become a stay-at-home mom because of the high cost of day care.

That's when she decided to open Angels of Essence Day Care, which offers affordable child care for families. The business began in her home but as more parents needed day care, she decided to expand and move into a building.

While undergoing expansion, a fire last June damaged the facility, destroying the roof, HVAC system, drywall and lighting. The $20,000 gift from Clarkson will go toward repairs.

“Whether it’s flooring, utility in the fixtures or cabinetry, the money is going to be an enormous help,” Harris said. “I am still about $50,000 shy of getting the day care up and ready for inspections. I still have a ways to go.”

To donate to Angels of Essence Child Care Completion, visit https://gofund.me/9752cf81