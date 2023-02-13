Valentine’s Day 2023: Three ways to deepen your relationship, from a scientist

Adithi Ramakrishnan

Dallas Morning News

This year, consider taking Valentine’s Day pointers from a different kind of love doctor.

Here are three suggestions for how couples can refresh and deepen their relationships, according to Erin Venza, a researcher at the University of Texas at Dallas’ Center for BrainHealth.

1. Lean into the nostalgia

When we meet someone we like, Venza said the initial physical attraction can lead to a bias called the “halo effect.”

“When you have that attraction to someone and you’re having those butterflies,” Venza said, “you’re more likely to see everything they do in a more positive light.”

The halo effect can make us love everything about someone, even if we barely know them.

Venza said we can harness the power of the halo effect to keep the sparks flying in a long-term relationship. Leading up to Valentine’s Day, she recommended that partners make a list of what they like about each other and favorite memories from their time together. This can renew the butterflies from the start of their relationship, she said, allowing them to gain new insights and appreciation for each other.

2. When it comes to gift giving, it’s not me, it’s you

It’s hard to know exactly what to give a significant other to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Is a box of chocolates too simple or a pair of plane tickets too over the top?

The best thing couples can do for gift-giving is to think about the other person, Venza said. “[Consider] what would be meaningful to the other person, rather than what would be meaningful to you.”

It seems obvious, but Venza said it’s something we often take for granted. It’s also something that can help partners feel more compassion for each other.

3. Break the routine

We feel nervous butterflies at the start of a relationship because our brains release a cascade of chemicals called neurotransmitters, Venza said. These neurotransmitters include dopamine, which can cause feelings of pleasure, and norepinephrine, which relates to feelings of excitement and alertness.

During a healthy, long-term relationship, Venza said our brains can still release spurts of dopamine and norepinephrine, but as the honeymoon phase wears off, they become less common.

To renew the excitement they felt at the start of their relationship, couples could celebrate Valentine’s Day by doing something outside their routines, Venza said. Breaking the mold and trying something new can add flexibility to a relationship and help deepen romantic bonds.

“Bring back that novelty,” Venza said. “Activate some of those early butterfly feelings and neurotransmitters like dopamine and norepinephrine with something different, even if it’s small.”