Dish and Design steps into spring with home tips, cocktails and cooking demos

The first Dish and Design event of 2023 kicked off with a familiar face to Homestyle readers, garden columnist Nancy Szerlag.

The master gardener and columnist of 35 years, Szerlag showed the audience at the Great Lakes Culinary Center Wednesday night ideas not only for decorating your home and garden with plants, but also tips on how to use different vessels for vases and how to store silk flowers.

"Don't forget about whimsy," she said, showing off a faux shell container and some little animal figurines. "Whimsy is very important."

Szerlag, whose garden column runs Fridays in the Homestyle section of The Detroit News, showed off some of the small containers she uses for vases, including an old capers jar that belonged to her father and some of her grandmother's vintage perfume bottles. Her tip on storing silk flowers when not in use: hang them upside down so they keep a better shape.

Presented by Busch's Fine Food Market and hosted by Detroit News editor and columnist Maureen Feighan, the "Step Into Spring" edition of Dish and Design kicked off with a seasonal array of snacks for guests that included a watermelon salad, Moroccan beet salad, grilled Asian broccoli salad, flatbread, dips and spreads.

The next presenter, Tori Cohen, was armed with the hard facts about what truly works versus what is a useless trend when it comes to organizing and decluttering. She said not to be tempted to color-code things that don't really need to be color-coded, like books, and least of all, children's Legos.

"When it comes to organization, it needs to work for you, and if it doesn't work for you, then what's the point?" said Cohen of organizing techniques. Cohen, who has owned organization and decluttering business Tori the Organizer for eight years, talked about function over aesthetic, and had a great rule for putting the adult bookshelf into four categories.

"Fiction that you have read, fiction that you haven't read, nonfiction that you have read and nonfiction that you haven't," she said. "Because really if you're being honest, the reason you go to your bookshelf is because you need something to read."

After a quick break and a few deluxe giveaways for the audience, Detroit City Distillery brand ambassador Garrett Passiak was up next with one of the most popular attractions of Dish and Design, the cocktail demo. Passiak gave some background of the DCD, which has a tasting room in Eastern Market and a factory and event space in the old Stroh's Ice Cream building just outside of Eastern Market.

Passiak discussed the ingredients of his drink the Sunbreeze, including Detroit City's Summer Run, which he infused with strawberry and lavender tea to give it a nice rosy color and springtime flavor.

Audience members were interested in the DCD's Paczki Day Vodka, which Passiak said was technically out of stock, but could be found on store shelves throughout Metro Detroit. Their horseradish vodka, however, is only available in Eastern Market.

After a sampling the Sunbreeze cocktail, it was time for another morsel. Chef Eric Lees of new Detroit restaurant Basan talked about his culinary journey through Minneapolis, Scottsdale, Chicago and elsewhere, eventually landing in Detroit to work with his friends at Four Man Ladder Hospitality, which also owns the downtown hot spot Grey Ghost.

Lees demoed the process of making Wednesday's featured dish, lamb merguez gyoza, a Japanese dumpling with a shiso pesto. The samples passed out also included a tender cube of skewered short rib, which the audience literally applauded.

"When you stamp them out you always want to use cornstarch," chef Lees said of the gyoza. "If you buy gyoza wraps at the store, the white powder you see, that's cornstarch," he said.

Before wrapping up, Grey Ghost chef and a 2020 Dish and Design presenter, John Vermiglio, teamed up with Lees for a dumpling folding demo that explored different techniques.

"It was great. I was so glad to see Nancy Szerlag in person, I always read her column," said attendee Joyce Bryant of Plymouth, who has been to Dish & Design three times now. "The cooking demonstration and the distillery were just fabulous, and the food was so good."

The next Dish and Design event will take place in June. Watch these pages for details and remember that Detroit News subscribers get early access to tickets.

