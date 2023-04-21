Four Detroit businesses vie for $100,000 grant in Comerica Hatch Detroit contest

The final four of the annual Comerica Hatch Detroit contest includes a balloon and party rental store, an Ethiopian restaurant, a bookstore and a minority-owned specialty coffee roastery. One will get a $100,000 grant to help take the business to the next step.

The four projects were chosen from a larger pool of contenders via public vote, and voting continues April 24-26. On April 26, the business owners will have a chance to pitch their concepts in front of an audience and panel of judges — kind of like how it's done on the TV show “Shark Tank” — at the Wayne State University Industry Innovation Center.

Here are the four finalists:

Bouncing Around the Motor City aims to be the city’s one-stop shop for balloons, party décor, event planning and party rentals.

Konjo Me is an Ethiopian food experience that has hosted pop-up dinners around Metro Detroit.

Next Chapter Books hopes to be a new and used bookstore in the city that inspires people of all ages to learn and read more.

Sepia Coffee Project LLC is a roastery sourcing specialty coffee from farmers throughout Africa, the Americas and the Indian-Pacific regions.

One of these businesses will be crowned the winner on April 26 based on a combination of public votes and the judges’ deliberations. In addition to the $100,000 grant, the winner also gets assistance from TechTown and its partners to help them open a brick-and-mortar business in Detroit, Hamtramck or Highland Park.

“TechTown understands that the public’s vote in the Comerica Hatch Detroit Contest means empowering the community to shape the future they want to see. By casting your vote, you’re not only helping deserving entrepreneurs achieve their dreams, but also contributing towards the growth and vitality of Detroit’s neighborhoods,” said Christianne Malone in a media alert. She’s the assistant vice president for economic development at Wayne State University and chief program officer of TechTown Detroit.

“The fact that these four businesses have made it to the final stage of the contest based on the community’s voice is a remarkable indication of the success in each of their futures.”

To place your vote or purchase tickets to the Hatch Off, visit hatchdetroit.com. The pitch competition will also be streamed live this year on the website.