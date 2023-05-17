Visitors can 'be Julia' in new exhibit on American culinary hero Julia Child at Henry Ford

A new traveling exhibit that immerses the visitor into the world of American culinary hero Julia Child will make its world debut in Dearborn this week.

"Julia Child: A Recipe for Life" shows that Child was not only a pioneer in terms of home cooking and cookbook writing, but also an innovator in television in the 20th century and changed the way Americans saw and consumed food.

"It is a huge range of experiences, information and hands on ... it's the best way to have an exhibition about someone like Julia, who was so vivacious and lively," said Cynthia Jones, director of Museum Experiences, Exhibitions & Engagement for The Henry Ford. She spoke to The Detroit News last week as the pieces of the exhibit were being uncrated. "If it were just an exhibit where you come in and you're reading things about Julia, that wouldn't do her justice."

While Child was seen in black and white on television in her early days, her distinctive voice and statuesque figure — she was 6' 2" and played basketball at Smith College — made her a colorful personality. Her Peabody and Emmy Award-winning first show "The French Chef" was reportedly the first TV show to be captioned for deaf viewers.

A few years before Child died in 2004, just days before she turned 92, she started the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts. Its executive director, Todd Schulkin, calls this exhibit "one of the most comprehensive portraits of Julia’s story and legacy."

“The Foundation, which Julia created to carry on her contributions, marvels at how Julia’s example still inspires individuals to learn to cook and pursue their dreams as well as make our food more delicious and sustainable," he said.

Created by Flying Fish, producer of touring museum and science center exhibitions, the exhibit makes its debut at The Henry Ford on Saturday and will make a home there through the summer. It will take over the entire exhibition gallery space at the museum, about 7,000 square feet.

Visitors will learn about Child's fascinating life through stories of those who knew and loved her. "Julia Child: A Recipe for Life" includes photography by her husband, Paul Child, her personal papers and favorite kitchen tools. Guests can stand in a replica of her television set and see themselves standing in her vintage, mid-century modern kitchen. Visitors can also take a selfie in Paul and Julia's replicated bathtub, to re-create a well-known Valentine photo from the Childs.

"You will get to be Julia and see yourself with an old-fashioned video camera, and I think that really captures what this exhibit does. Through the informational panels ... there's a huge mock-up of some of her cookbooks that are much taller than a person, so you'll get to read the information in a way that's very engaging. The information will be all around you," said Jones. "And of course there has to be video and audio because Julia was so famous through her voice, through the work that she did on television ... that, of course, is threaded throughout."

Even younger people who may have never seen Child on television can understand her impact through this exhibit.

"If you are not yet, and I will say 'yet,' a Julia aficionado, I think this will make you appreciate who she was, discover who she was and really also make the connection to — if you watch cooking shows through your Instagram feed if that's how you get your information or your desire to cook — I think you'll understand now where that came from," said Jones. "The folks that you are really following and getting your inspiration from, so, so many of them actually will point to Julia."

Jones said "Julia Child: A Recipe for Life" fits right in with a lot of other things The Henry Ford offers, particularly for fans of food, food history and even mid-century modern design.

"So much of what we care about is design, and how you design things and make things, so we're bringing a piece out of our Bill Stumph Design Collection," said Jones. "He was an ergonomic design expert and in 1977 he actually studied Julia Child's kitchen with her, and he was really picking apart, how do we fine-tune our own workspaces so that we can make things better? How did her kitchen serve her from a design aspect?"

Jones also points to the museum's Lillian F. Schwartz Collection, which features works by the mid-century digital artist who used sculpture, video and other modern elements to create her works, including what is considered to possibly be the first cat "meme."

The campus also has a lot for people who are passionate about food, particularly at Greenfield Village, which is home to working farms and barns with cooking demos that showcase historical home cooking methods. There will also be market weekends this summer where visitors can buy produce from local growers in the historic Detroit Central Market.

Julia Child: A Recipe for Life

Saturday through Sept. 10

Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation

20900 Oakwood, Dearborn

(313) 982-6001 or thehenryford.org

Tickets start at $30 for daily admission, plus $9 for parking