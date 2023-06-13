Juggling Act: The case of the missing glasses on a busy New York sidewalk

Jostling against the crowds on a busy New York City sidewalk just feet from Times Square earlier this spring, I spotted them: My daughter’s pink and brown glasses, sitting on a ledge outside a restaurant.

She’d thrown them ― as she’s apt to do when she’s bored, frustrated, you name it ― as we were maneuvering back to our hotel after having dinner a few blocks away during our spring break trip to New York. But it was a good five minutes before I noticed they were no longer on her face. She has severe special needs and can’t speak so she wouldn’t say anything about the glasses anyway. She’s also incredibly nearsighted, so without the glasses the world is a blur.

Hope’s missing glasses ― and the search for them ― are a familiar dance in our family. I once took her to the zoo, the day before we were to leave on a weeklong trip to the East Coast, and she silently flung her glasses somewhere between the polar bears and camels. They were a fairly expensive pair of dainty purple glasses with transition lenses that converted into sunglasses. We scoured the zoo for an hour and never found them.

After that, I started buying cheaper glasses from a chain store so I wouldn’t feel bad (or worse anyway) about losing multiple pairs or breaking them (a good warranty is a must). That’s life with kids ― and especially special needs kids.

At the end of our storied spring break trip to Florida last year ― the one so many of you could relate to with my packing regiment and trip hiccups ― Hope decided to give us a parting gift on our last day. Waiting for the valet to bring our car around after dinner, she flung her glasses into the shrubs outside the restaurant unbeknownst to us.

Twenty minutes into our trip back to our hotel, I looked at Hope‘s face and asked my husband our familiar refrain: “Do you have Hope’s glasses?”

Some may wonder why we travel at all with our special needs child given the amount of planning and work it requires (which is extensive). We travel because the world is an extraordinary place and our family, different than it may be from the “typical family,” deserves to see it as much as anyone else. Hope deserves to see it. There’s a lot to see out there beyond our own backyard. And even if we didn’t want to travel with our daughter, finding care is incredibly challenging. We use a respite home, for which we are so grateful, but have still had to cut trips short when our daughter got sick or there was a COVID case at the home.

Last year, my husband and I drove six hours to Lake Superior for a kayaking trip along the Pictured Rocks shoreline. We marveled at Michigan’s majesty and then got a call from the respite home that it was shutting down because of a COVID case. So we got back in our car and drove home. Apparently you can take a day trip to Lake Superior. We’ve done it.

But special needs parenting, combined with travel, is like an intense boot camp for life. It teaches you resiliency. You have no choice but to roll with the punches. Be prepared. Keep things in perspective. Let go of the need to control everything, which is exhausting and impossible anyway. And realize that there are far worse things than a lost pair of glasses, though frustration is inevitable.

Back in New York, my husband and I, well-versed in the art of lost glasses, shifted into recovery mode. He continued to take our daughter, who was very crabby at that point, to the hotel. My son and I headed back to the restaurant, retracing our footsteps and scouring the sidewalks for the missing glasses.

We got all the way back to the restaurant, dodging dozens of people, and saw nothing. We headed back to the hotel. I was ready to accept that we’d lost yet another pair and feeling a little defeated, when I spotted them ― sitting on a ledge of a restaurant’s outdoor seating area, not far from our hotel. They were intact. I did a small victory dance.

Even in an intensely crowded city like New York where no one likely cares about some kid’s missing glasses or the latest hiccup for a special needs family just trying to find their spot in the world, some kind soul had picked them up and put them there. As much as we may sometimes feel like we don’t fit in and there isn’t room for us, I could see it clearly: there’s room for us, too.